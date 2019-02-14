It started six months ago, and the saga goes on.

The main road between Makawao and Haiku seems to be repaved and designed by morons.

The sidewalk’s too skinny, the rock wall not done, and the new road seems bumpier than the old one.

I admit I am stunned, this repave seemed like an easy one.

By the county I am told, your spending was bold, and indeed the funds have run out.

We are stuck with this junk, a road that’s in a funk.

With no end in sight what will be this roads plight?

–

Illustration by Ron Pitts