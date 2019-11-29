Nothing irritates me more than those who think Mother Earth is a giant ashtray or trash can! Maui is such a beautiful place to enjoy nature and unfortunately is littered by irresponsible two-leggeds. I’m sure these people wouldn’t put butts out on their own Mama’s lap…
Eh Brah
Eh Brah! Leave it for someone who needs it!
I see you parking your vehicle in a handicap spot at the beach park because you have a placard hanging from your rear view mirror. Then I watch shockingly as you walk around, pull a board off your rack and jump in to go surfing! I know parking spaces at beach parks are scarce, but […]
Eh Brah! Leave the sharks alone!
Eh brah! Shame on you for publicizing and congratulating a fisherman for killing a mako shark. These sharks are endangered and should be respected, not killed for sport. Isn’t it enough that over 100-million sharks are collected every year as bycatch or for shark fin soup? Leave the sharks alone. Stop spreading this nonsense that […]
Eh Brah! Stop the garage sales!
To the house next door: Stop with your nonsense garage sales! How many weekends in a row do you need to have a garage sale before you get it that nobody wants your crap?! Did you forget we live on a dead end street… meaning one way in and one way out? You bring unwanted […]
Eh Brah! Get your act together and stop wasting my time!
WOW. Thanks guys for the most unprofessional job non-interview I have ever not had. Thanks also for having me come from Huelo to Kahului at 3:30am only to be treated as rudely as rude gets. Clearly you do no fact checking and base your hiring process on gossip. I know you are new to Maui. […]
Eh Brah! I’m CC’ing the police on this one!
This hot afternoon, I had the bad luck to be following not one but TWO drivers smoking cigarettes (or something else) with young kids strapped in the backseat in the fumes, smell, flying ashes, and NO ESCAPE. To the young dad: I watched my brother suffer from childhood asthma and you willingly contaminate your sweet […]
Eh Brah! Train your dogs, or else…
Eh brah, you realize dogs are trainable right? Itʻs a thing, that is why most people have dogs that bark only when they need to. Your dogs bark non-stop all day when you’re gone. Perhaps you didnʻt know the kind of dogs you chose are the ones used in sled dog races and they require […]
Eh Brah! Thanks for helping us through our bad luck
This was my second visit to Maui from Japan, and I took my mother this time. Our rental car was broken into around a state park parking lot after our 30-minute walk. We felt terrible, but through this bad luck we got to know how kind and sincere Maui people are. The gatekeeper at the […]
Eh Brah! Stop driving negative energy!
It’s 6:30am. This is the second time you have run the stop sign at the bottom of Ulumalu Road, causing me to slam on my breaks. Lucky no one was behind me. In the end, we both ended up at Haleakala Highway at the EXACT same time. So what’s your reasoning? Macho, ego-maniac, stupidity? You […]
Eh Brah! Lemme tell you straight up
Dear “Lotion People,” perhaps you are wondering why so many local people and businesses dislike you. Let me do you a favor and tell you politely. For one, aside from rent at your retail locations, you do nothing to give back to the island you take so much from. Nothing! Second, you don’t (or can’t) […]
Eh Brah! Stop harassing chickens!
I saw you two boys trying to catch chickens in a yard on my walk Upcountry. Walking back, I noticed that you did catch an unfortunate chicken and were viciously attacking the defenseless creature. When I went over to you two and asked you to stop this inhumane treatment, you both ran off with the […]
Eh Brah! Goodbye ‘den!
Eh distraught San Diego tourists who usually stay in Wailea and went to Honolua Bay for the first time, do you realize that the tons of sun-screened tourists that visit the bay are to blame for the horror you witnessed? To reverse the abomination of our reefs, less tourists are needed, so please be my […]
Eh Brah! What are you doing about the reef?
My wife and I have been traveling to Maui for several decades, enjoying the swimming and snorkeling all over the west and north coast. We live in San Diego. We typically stay in Wailea. Yesterday was our first trip to Honolua Bay. We were quite frankly distraught by what we saw. We have noticed that […]
Eh Brah! Share the ocean!
Wow, summertime oama season again, so the whole family goes down to Ka‘a Point at Kanaha to fish for oama to use as bait and to fry. Poles out, kids swimming, then comes you dummy kite surfers. You go out of your way to fly right in front of the poles and the kids swimming. […]
Eh Brah! Try take the stick out your ‘okole
You think you’re so powerful cuz you run a farmers market? You’re like a pathetic mall security rent-a-cop, power-tripping on everyone unfortunate enough to have to deal with you and your minuscule amount of authority. Try take the stick out your ‘okole and act like a decent person for once in your life, then maybe […]
Eh Brah! Next time put that cig out on your brain!
Did you happen to notice the drought, dried grasses on the whole island, East Side included, when you tossed your lit cig out your car window? Next time put it out on your brain instead of the window. – Illustration by Ron Pitts