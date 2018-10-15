Sydney Iaukea Talks With CSPAN for 2018 Local Content Vehicles Local Cities Tour in Hawai‘i

Watch Dr. Sydney Iaukea speak on CSPAN as part of their 2018 Local Cities Tour by clicking here: https://www.c-span.org/video/?451677-1/the-queen-i

From the video description: “Sydney Iaukea, author of, The Queen and I: A Story of Dispossessions and Reconnections in Hawaii, used Curtis Iaukea’s memoires to explore the life of the Kingdom of Hawaii’s last ruling monarch, Queen Lili’uokalani. Ms. Iaukea is a decedent of Curtis Iaukea who served as business manager and private secretary to the Queen… The history segments air on American History TV (AHTV) on C-SPAN3 and the literary events/non-fiction author segments air on Book TV on C-SPAN2.”

Sydney Lehua Iaukea holds a Ph.D. in political science with a specialty in Hawaiʻi politics. Her two book publications are The Queen and I: A Story of Dispossessions and Reconnections in Hawaii and Kekaʻa: The Making and Saving of North Beach West Maui. She is from the island of Maui, and is a dedicated community member and instructor and an avid surfer.

Dr. Iaukea’s writings for MauiTime can be viewed here: https://mauitime.com/author/sidney-iaukea/