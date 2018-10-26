Maui resident named ‘Sexiest Vegan Over 50’

Maui resident and longtime animal rights advocate Carlos Garcia has been named the male winner of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Prime’s 2018 Sexiest Vegan Over 50 contest. Garcia, who keeps a home on the grounds of an animal sanctuary and publishes his own pro-vegan magazine, beat out two other finalists and dozens of entrants from across the country to win an eight-day adventure through northern India, courtesy of VegVoyages Vegan Adventure Tours.

Garcia began living a vegan life 16 years ago after watching the documentary Earthlings, and since then he’s inspired countless people to ditch animal “products” by speaking at health conferences and vegan festivals, performing as a musician at fundraisers for animal sanctuaries, and publishing a free health magazine that’s chock-full of information about the benefits of going vegan. “I use everything available to me so I can help not only animals but also anyone else suffering from oppression,” Garcia said. “Whether it’s regarding animal abuse, racism, women’s rights issues, or GLBTQ rights issues, I will use my voice, my music, my magazines, and any other opportunities to get in front of people with a message of peace and fairness.”

PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said Garcia inspires everyone he can to help animals by making kind choices when it comes to food, clothing, and entertainment. “PETA is honoring him for being an ally to animals through and through as well as living proof that going vegan at any age is the best thing that we can do for animals, the planet, and ourselves,” Reiman said.

The female winner of this year’s contest is California-based nurse Darlene Howe. PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” – selected the two winners based on several factors, including vote count.

Photo courtesy of PETA