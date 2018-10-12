Keith Regan wins certificate of achievement

Maui County Managing Director Keith Regan was awarded the International City/County Management Association’s Certificate of Achievement in Performance Management at the ICMA’s 104th Annual Conference in Baltimore. This is the second consecutive year that Regan has won this award and was recognized for the county’s data-driven management and reporting.

“Performance management is a bedrock principle of professional local government management,” said ICMA Executive Director Marc A. Ott. “By recognizing these leaders, ICMA hopes to encourage others to make a commitment to collect and analyze data, report it transparently, and use it to continuously engage their communities and improve their organizations.”

“I’d like to send a warm mahalo to all of our hardworking County of Maui employees who helped make this recognition possible, and congratulations to all those recognized by ICMA for their commitment to excellence,” said Regan, who is the only ICMA Credentialed Manager in the State of Hawai‘i. Maui County is among 15 jurisdictions receiving the Certificate of Achievement, and one of 57 recognized overall.

The ICMA advances professional local government management worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. ICMA is second only to the federal government in the collection, analysis and dissemination of data focused on issues related to local government management. Through expansive partnerships with local governments, federal agencies, nonprofits, and philanthropic funders, the organization gathers information on topics such as sustainability, health care, aging communities, economic development, homeland security, and performance measurement and management data on a variety of local government services — all of which support related training, education, and technical assistance. ICMA provides support, publications, data and information, peer and results-oriented assistance, and training and professional development to more than 11,000 city, town, and county experts and other individuals and organizations throughout the world.

Photo courtesy Lynn Araki-Regan