Goodbye and Aloha Mark D’Antonio

With a heavy heart, MauiTime Weekly says goodbye to MauiTime Co-founder Mark D’Antonio. Mark passed away on July 7, 2018 at his home in California. He will be missed greatly by his family and tribe of friends that had the opportunity to know him on his journey through life. Mark lived a blessed life and embraced the human experience with passion, touching many people’s lives and hearts along the way. Mark moved to Maui in 1997 to help create and publish MauiTime with his college friend Tommy Russo while enjoying the Hawai‘i life. A professional musician, Mark played conga drums with Hawai‘i’s legendary bands and musicians, frequently touring the islands doing what he loved. Mark always let it be known how lucky he felt to be living on Maui, having the opportunity to live his life like a movie. “Living the dream” were the words he used frequently to describe his life. Goodbye and aloha, Mark. Rest in peace. You will forever be in our hearts.

By Dave Sweedler

I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden departure of MauiTime Co-Founder Mark D’Antonio. Mark was my friend, partner, and essential pillar in starting MauiTime. We are planning a special memorial edition for Mark in August. We’d like to include photos and stories from readers and those that worked directly with Mark. Please send your stories about Mark and photos to [email protected].

By Tommy Russo