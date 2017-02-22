Mauitime 2017 Wedding Guide Kristy Jean Maggs (Plisowsky) and Timothy John Maggs Wedding Profile

Kristy Jean Maggs (Plisowsky) and Timothy John Maggs

Kristy’s dogs Snikkers and Missy played a big part in the engagement her groom had planned out. This is because Timothy knew how important they are to her, and they were family. Tim tied the engagement ring to Snikkers’ collar, and while on a beach walk he let the chocolate lab of the lead to run over to Kristy. Then Kristy took Snikkers for a swim, while Tim was panicking. She couldn’t figure out what was making him so stressed on their walk, but then she saw the ring, and he got down on one knee to ask her to marry him. They decided that they did not want a big wedding, and planned a private elopement on Oahu’s North Shore. They got married at sunset with the waves crashing around their feet. That night, they shared champagne and gluten-free doughnuts from the Beatbox cafe in Haleiwa. To break the news back in Australia, they posted a short video they took on a Go-Pro from their rented surf cottage. One of their favorite moments was seeing the surprised reactions of friends and family.

All photos by Sean Hower

For more weddings in this issue go to The MauiTime 2017 Wedding Guide