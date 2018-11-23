Big Island couple wins free Maui wedding

Maui Destination Weddings, in partnership with Maui’s top wedding professionals, named Kara Nelson and Paul Daniels of Kona as winners of the Dream Maui Destination Weddings Giveaway 2018. The couple will experience a “show up dressed, we do the rest” wedding day, complete with venue, officiant, reception venue, food for 20 guests, photography, videography, flowers, and more.

Kara and Paul – and all the other hopeful couples – entered the first annual giveaway via Instagram; to qualify, couples also made a $50 entry donation to Mentors4Moms.org. The winner was chosen at random on Sept. 16, 2018.

Participating vendors include Maui Destination Weddings, Lahaina Loft, Manutea Nui E/Kale Ka’alekahi, DJ Ron 808, Fukushima Flowers, Amity Mason Photography, Rio Event Design, Island Rents, Bentos & Banquets, Maui Motion Pictures, Bree Rubin Designs, Maui Bars Are Us, Henna Lounge, Maui Drift, Trilogy Sail, and Luxiva Travel.

Maui Destination Weddings, a division of The Destination Wedding Group, is owned and founded by Jacquelyn Mendoza. She and her team of coordinators specialize in planning and coordination of affordable, all-inclusive wedding packages at over 20 wedding and event venues in Maui and more than 100 venue and event spaces in San Diego and Temecula, California.



Photo courtesy of Maui Destination Weddings