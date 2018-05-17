Virgos shouldn’t put their faith in outlandish concepts

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re tough. Sometimes that means it’s your job to take more on than, say, your partner or your friends, simply because you can. You can handle that little bit of extra abuse or punishment, while they’d crumple beneath the pressure. It’s not fair, not at all. But it is, somehow, right. I guess you’re thinking how much it sucks to be you right now, but maybe you can see it another way: It may be twisted, but you’re actually lucky that you’re strong enough to take it, and to be able to show those you love just how much you adore them by picking up some of their slack.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You did stuff a decade ago that you’d be embarrassed about now, and chances are in 10 years you’ll be sheepish about whatever you do tomorrow. That’s life. Resisting change is futile, especially this week. Shit finds you either way, but the good stuff only comes along if you’re willing to embrace and seek out the new. Besides, if you’re really the same person you were a decade ago, I feel sorry for you (as well as everyone who knows you). How dull. I know you value certain things about who you were 10 years ago, but there’s a way to keep those essentials while welcoming vital transformation. This week, show us you know how to do exactly that.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Some of your friends have discovered that you’re a convenient mouthpiece they can use to voice anything dissenting, unpleasant, or unpopular. Being outspoken is one of your talents, but it’s also a kind of curse, because you get all the fallout from shit other people have actually started. Don’t let yourself play the role of ventriloquist’s dummy. If your buddies have something unpleasant to say, let them say it themselves. They probably won’t, which begs the question: if it wasn’t worth it to them to open their mouths to speak their piece, why should you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

My mom used to frequently (half) joke that the main reason she had kids was for the free labor. There’s nothing wrong, of course, with giving your children chores and responsibilities, but it’s important to remember your duty to them, too. Whether you’re a parent, a boss, a teacher, or anyone who has some degree of authority over others, you have an obligation to them as well. Their well-being, to some extent, is your responsibility. Your job, especially this week, is to use that authority in the way that will benefit them the most, not you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

I’m always astonished by how many people believe in heaven and hell. The apparent sheer idiocy required to embrace such outlandish concepts is mind-boggling. However, I’m not entirely certain that these ridiculous people are stupid so much as lazy. They obviously haven’t thought through their ideas to their logical conclusions, and seen how completely preposterous and unworkable they are. You’ve been a bit lazy, too. What you’ve chosen to put your faith and energy into isn’t as crazy as believing in heaven, hell and purgatory, but plainly you haven’t taken more than one or two mental steps further down that path. This week, take the time to clearly picture that trail’s destination. Before you take another step, make sure it’s really someplace you’d like to go.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

I suppose we’re lucky your god doesn’t jump at your beck and call, or else we’d have lightning striking people down left and right. Maybe you’re right in passing judgment, and maybe you’re not. In any case, can you shut up about it a bit? It’s none of your business. Although you’ve got pretty good armor between you and the world, it does have chinks, and those you’re talking shit about (however justifiably) will find and exploit them, if you don’t chill out. This might involve temporarily removing yourself from the situations that are pissing you off, but if that’s what it takes to keep from going on the holy righteous warpath, then that’s what you ought to do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Some say that the best defense is a good offense, and while I disagree with that in general (especially when it’s as misguided and screwed up as our current conflicts), in your case it might be your best strategy. You have a chance to knock down some of your opposition before it can pose a threat. Your alternative is waiting until those you love get hurt and fixing them up afterwards (which, of course, you’re quite good at). But wouldn’t you prefer to mix it up a bit and spare them the emotional bruises and scrapes? You can’t always do that. This week, you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Jack-of-all-trades, but master of none–that suits you down to the ground, most of the time. But every once in a while you acquire a longing to be great, truly great at something, instead of quite good at most things. This, too, lies in your grasp, you amazing creature, but it does involve a certain amount of sacrifice (greatness generally always does). This week, a higher level of achievement is available to you, but to get there you really have to be almost insanely focused, putting pretty much everything else on the back-burner, including family, friends, downtime, and fun. Now that you know it’s possible, and what it will take, it’s up to you to decide whether or not it’s worth it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re wiser than you think. It’s not like you have all the answers, and are ready to play spiritual adviser to all your friends. But you do have one or two answers, ones you shouldn’t hesitate to share right away. After all, you’ve spent years figuring this shit out. Just think, if you and your friends (most of whom also have one or two different answers) pool your collective knowledge in an open, honest, and constructive way, you’ll all be that much closer to real wisdom and enlightenment. Of course, to do that, you might have to stop biting your tongue and just call it as you see it. Are you ready to do that (and to hear it, too)? If so, this week, let it rip.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can only pour so much caffeine down your gullet before it ceases to be useful. Eventually, nothing can replace a good night’s sleep and a solid meal. Similarly, trying to compensate for other lacks in your life with artificial substitutes won’t get you anywhere (although, like chugging espresso, they might seem to help, for a little while). You need the real thing, whether it be love and affection, support and encouragement, or simply a purpose in life. Luckily, this week you should be able to get quite a bit closer to getting some of that good stuff into your life, and forgoing coffee (or its equivalents) forever.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re practically a shape-shifter, the way you can dramatically take on different roles in various situations. Someone who meets you in one context may have tremendous difficulty recognizing you in another, because you’re not at all the same. You act differently, and may even look like someone else. This is an amazing talent, but it can also inspire mistrust in people who require a bit more consistency (or, you could say, a bit less elasticity) in those around them. Can you be reliable as well as flexible? If so, this week make that undeniably clear.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Where’s your moral compass pointing these days? I think it could benefit from a bit of stretching and exercise, because things are never quite as black and white as you’ve made them out to be lately. You’re likely to be operating in a very foggy gray area, this week especially. While in general you do have a good grasp of “right” and “wrong,” you’re not the be-all, end-all authority on the subject. Sure, you could sit on your high horse and be hardnosed and unyielding, but that’d be mighty hypocritical of you (even if you don’t realize it yet). Practice compassion over principle this week. Sometime soon, you’ll be glad you did.

