Sign Language: Virgos should really watch more ‘Top Chef’

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s always feast or famine, right? Whether you’re hunting for a job, lover, or anything else that matters to you, it’s sometimes hard to find that perfect, much-sought-after balance. Forget “just right.” All of October it’s too much or too little of everything. This week, though, you’ll see a significant flip. That could be either good news or bad news depending on which side of the coin you’re on, and which you prefer; by the 23rd you’re quite likely to find yourself in the opposite situation from where you were when the week began.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It may feel like the universe has been dumping on you a lot this past month or two. Sometimes there seems to be some sort of capricious (dare I call it Scorpionic) force that appears to revel in kicking you while you’re down and just piling on the bullshit. Luckily, even that metaphysical bully gets tired after a while, and you’re due for a break. It could even be quite a long one–how long really depends on how swiftly and effectively you’re able to let go of all the crap that’s gone down lately, and move on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarians love playing other roles, stepping into lives different from your own. You’re good at it, too. But inevitably you’ll want to return to your own lives. The problem is some Archers can be so good at embodying supposedly temporary characters that finding your way back to whoever you were before is a confusing, tortuous journey. Some get lost. This is the danger: the more compelling the role, and the better you are at playing it, the more difficult it’ll be to excise it from your daily life, once you decide you’re done with it. This week, when doors to “other selves” open, don’t necessarily just slam them closed, but consider that before you step through, please.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sometimes things simply don’t click between you and another person. It looks like you should be compatible, on paper, but in reality it just doesn’t work. This can be hard for you Caps to wrap your heads around and accept. I’ve seen some of stubborn old Goats beat their heads against something because of how they thought it should be. Don’t. Let “it is what it is” be your mantra. Reasonable attempts to change or modify a situation are of course a good idea; the problem is you usually go too far and try too hard. Learning where to draw the line is the lesson I’d like you to work on this week. It could come in handy very soon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarians have a reputation for being brilliant but erratic. What I love about my Water-Bearing friends is that no matter how much time has passed since last I saw them, the next time I encounter them I still feel as close to them as I ever did. What I don’t love is that frequently long periods can pass between these encounters, as these inquisitive geniuses are often AWOL for ages, pursuing some adventure or interest or other. This week, work on your reliability. If you want someone to come to count on you, you have to give them reason to believe they can. This week is a good time to do just that.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your confounding ability to embody contradiction and magically circumvent conflicts of interest is at the heart of this week’s events. How, people wonder, can you be in love with two different people at once, or give so much of yourself to a job you want to sabotage? Don’t let others’ confusion derail you, though. The ability to be more than one thing at the same time is the secret to success this week. Only you have the power to love those you oppose, even as you take them down, and that’s the key. Without that love and compassion, effective action is just not possible.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pisces make excellent double-agents not because they’re masters of deception but because they’re not bothered by the paradox of playing both sides. You can’t do that. Not only do you habitually wear your heart on your sleeve, you also suck at lying. Therefore, don’t bother. Use the truth. It’s the best tool you have, even if it’s less than ideal. At least it will hold up to repeated uses, unlike a lie, which will crumble the first time it has to bear any kind of stress. The truth may not exactly be your best friend at the moment but it’s still better than any falsehood, which would, effectively, be your worst enemy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Change up your routine. I know Taureans are frequently comforted and comfortable doing the same thing, day in, day out. Other signs call that a rut. That might be a bit harsh, but there’s something to be said for a little variety in your life; it opens up possibilities you didn’t even dream existed before they appeared. This can be as simple as altering your schedule. Try it for a week or two, as much as your obligations allow. If you’re usually an early bird, become a night owl, or vice versa. You’ll see doors where you thought there were none. Open them. See what’s on the other side.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Light can make you happy. People with seasonal affective disorder feel depressed in winter, and most theories suggest this has something to do with a lack of light. This is the kind of simple and obvious explanation that Geminis often overlook, since you’re usually more interested in complex or convoluted reasons things are the way they are. Chances are, whatever your problem is at the moment, you’re over-thinking it. Look for a simple solution to your conundrum, for once, and you’ll probably find it. It could be as easy as buying a nice lamp, rather than rethinking your entire life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

“I loved them too much.” I’ve heard these words come out of more than one Cancer’s mouth. What they’re trying to explain is how their abundance of love and nurturing came to be seen as smothering and clingy by the object of their affections, who eventually fled in terror. I don’t know a single Cancer who hasn’t had something like this happen to them at least once. Moving on, though, isn’t easy. How do you respond to an experience like this? Learn to love people less, or show it less? I don’t know the answer, I’m afraid. I suspect it’s different for everyone. This week, though, should bring you substantially closer to it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Loving people is at once effortless and a ton of work. When they’re at their best it’s easy. But when you’re in conflict or they’re suffering in some way, it requires more willingness on your part to allow that temporarily uneven exchange of energy and care. Sure, you can hope and trust that what goes around comes around–and it usually does, in spades. But right in the moment, you’re doing it out of the goodness of your heart. Well, this week that’s the question, isn’t it? Just how good is your heart?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

I love seeing how people work. Being privy to the creative process is sometimes more interesting to me than the end result of that process. I once saw an exhibit of the artwork of Chuck Close which chronicled in detail his process and I loved it. Similarly I adore reality shows like Top Chef and Project Runway as well as behind-the-scenes documentaries, for the same reason. It’s that whole journey vs. destination thing. To me, the journey, the process, is always more interesting than its goal. Focusing too much on that endpoint could rob you of the best aspects of what you could be getting out of it. See where I’m headed? Shift your focus. It’ll make you happier than you are now.

To contact Caeriel send mail to [email protected]