Sign Language: This week Leos need to buy more latex gloves

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Sometimes it’s best to really clean up a mess. Occasionally, however, it works to simply shove it all in a closet, wedge the door shut, and forget about it for a while. It depends on what kind of mess it is, and how much time you have. This applies to emotional disasters as well as physical ones. As you contemplate the muddle before you, ask yourself these questions: Will this mess get worse if I just shove it out of sight, like toxic waste seeping into the local groundwater? Will it take even more time to clean up later than it would right now? Once you know these things, you can more accurately decide what to do with the disarray in front of you, and when.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A typical Virgo can go from full-speed to deep sleep in about 48 seconds. It’s charming and astonishing how you hold nothing back, but it’s also unhealthy. Evolved Virgos eventually learn to monitor their energy more accurately, and keep some in reserve for life’s frequent surprises. Because the next two months are likely to be rife with these, I suggest you learn how to hold just a little bit back. Go to bed an hour before you pass out, for example. Save something, because if you’re running on empty when something unexpected happens, someone else will have to pick up your slack, and both of you, consequently, will suffer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Sometimes, when I’m playing with my dog, I only pretend to throw the ball. Sweetly trusting, he goes searching for it anyway. Lately you remind me of him, Libra. I don’t mean to be insulting. I know your gullibility comes of a charming willingness to trust, which I hope you never lose. However, there are times when your openness doesn’t serve you well. I hope you keep giving most people the benefit of the doubt; I also hope, however, that you learn when to (occasionally) wait until someone proves themselves before you roll over and show them your belly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

While you astrological neighbors, those Libras, sometimes make the mistake of being too quick to trust, open up, and become attached to people, you have the opposite problem; you’re frequently too slow to give someone a chance. How many fish have slipped from your line because you didn’t realize until too late that you actually wanted to reel them in and take them home? Is the person you’re stringing along now one of those? I’m not entirely on their side; they did, after all, swim up to your bait and take a bite, of their own accord. However, I reckon you ought to develop a little more sympathy for them, and just make up your mind, one way or the other: Either drag them into your boat to devour (or marry) them, or simply let them go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re generally exceptionally good at seeing the big picture. You’re so good, in fact, that you occasionally make the mistake of thinking you always see it, when that’s not actually the case. What you’re seeing right now, for instance, is actually just a fraction of the whole thing. You might as well be in a cave, with only a flashlight to reveal where you are. It only illuminates a circle of space at a time, so most of your surroundings are out of view. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that that one bright circle is all there is, because, chances are, the most important things you need to know are hidden in what you can’t see.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Usually you prioritize well, getting the most important stuff out of the way first before you tackle all the little shit that’s also on your list. That list, however, has gotten a bit bottom-heavy, with so much nitpicky annoying little crap that you couldn’t possibly give your main tasks the energy and attention they deserve. Turn your priority list upside down, and exercise that famous efficiency, Cap. Get all your supposedly less important duties out of the way first, and work your way up to the most vital tasks on your agenda, so that by the time you get to them, they’re the only things you have left to do. Then you can truly devote your entire being to their completion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t get frustrated when the universe conspires to trip you up this week. All the obstacles in your path aren’t designed to stop you, or make you give up. Their purpose is simply to slow you down. Take them in stride, and let them delay you. You might need a little time to reflect on the path you’re taking. I have a feeling it’s mostly right, but some slight detours might be a good idea, for your own happiness, and postponing your arrival at your supposed destination will benefit not only you, but everyone involved.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

I’ve worked at a few summer camps, and noticed that frequently when children lose something, they jump to the same conclusion: someone stole it. Nine times out of 10, the missing item turns back up. These kids rarely apologize to the accused for their wrongful allegations. You, too, may have recently leapt to an incorrect assumption (only you’re much more likely to erroneously blame yourself for something that’s someone else’s fault). When your mistake is eventually revealed, be more forthright and honorable than those lazy, accusatory children: Own up to your error, and apologize for it (even, especially, to yourself).

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Making a habit out of apologizing is never a good idea, especially for an Aries. On the other hand, being unable to croak out an occasional, “I’m sorry,” is even worse. Let’s face it: you screwed up. It’s not the first or worst time, nor will it be the last or least. Not owning up to what you did would just be digging yourself a big hole to get buried in. It might take years to disinter you. The solution, of course, is obvious, so what are you waiting for? The hole’s just getting deeper, darker, and more maggoty. Go say you’re sorry, already.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Stop setting yourself up for disappointment–enough of that and you’ll soon be bitter. Fantasizing about a hot bubble bath while camping is like wishing for snow in summer and intelligent coverage of relevant world events on the evening news. Don’t put yourself in that position, especially when there are plenty of things to enjoy about reality as it is. You’ve always had this fascination with the unattainable, but it’s about time you mostly outgrew it, since it’s on the verge of making you entirely miserable. Get over wanting what you can’t have (especially that bullshit about no longer desiring it when it becomes available), and start aiming for things you can have, right now.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The worst thing about getting robbed, for most people, is the sense of violation you experience, not necessarily the loss of your stuff. Losing trust in humanity sucks ass. Unfortunately, getting over that shit, whether the mugger stole your computer, your wellbeing, or your lover, isn’t easy–but it is simple. It’s as simple as deciding to trust people again, despite what’s happened to you. No one will really be able to prove to you that they deserve your trust, after your shitty experience, so you just have to decide to give it to them anyway. Either that, or the thieves managed to make off with more than your laptop.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Remember your own power. Instead of holding other people accountable for your happiness or misery, recall that you actually hold complete sovereignty over your own heart. It may feel like someone else has power over it, but they don’t, unless you let them. It’s a beautiful thing to be so vulnerable to someone else, but there are limits. Heed them. Keep one thing you love just for you, that’s just yours and always will be, no matter what happens. It’s not much, but I reckon it will be enough. Then you’ll have that to hold onto, even if everything else is ruined or taken away.

