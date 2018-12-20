Sign Language: This is the week to generate positivity, Capricorn

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

While it might be exhilarating to go motorcycle riding without a helmet, it’s also incredibly reckless. I hope you’re past that kind of obvious stupidity. How about the less obvious kind, though? You’re treading dangerously close to territory that’s nearly as foolhardy as naked biking in fresh snow; even though it doesn’t feel as hazardous, it’s still pretty dumb. Take a good hard look at what you’ve been up to (and what you’re thinking about getting up to). I’m not saying don’t do it – just don’t be stupid about it. There’s a way to explore most of what you’re interested in without being treacherously irresponsible; find that.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Being absolutely present and engaged with each moment is generally the way to go. However, sometimes it’s best for you and all concerned if you can take a step back from the intensity of the present. Ask yourself, “How will I feel about this in ten years?” Then channel your decade-older self and speak from their perspective. People might think you’re crazy because you’re laughing instead of furious, or casual instead of intense. But coming from that place will generate a more positive situation that you can actually be proud of in ten years, instead of embarrassed by.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Why get pissed off if laughing it off is an option? What does diving into anger really get you? Nine times out of ten, addressing an unpleasant situation with a joke and a smile will reap more satisfactory results than becoming bitchy or enraged. Try to keep negative emotions in check this week. Since little good (and probably a bunch of bad) would come of expressing them, what’s the point? Find the funny in the situation (even if it’s at your own expense) and have a bit of fun. The alternative is giving yourself an ulcer about it – pretty lame.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t whisper your desires when you could shout them exuberantly for all to hear. There’s no need to be the least bit shy about what you want. Whether or not you celebrate Christmas, this is the season of giving, right? Don’t take the risk that someone might not hear, or may misunderstand, what you’re asking for. Of course, for you, figuring out precisely what you want is probably the biggest challenge, but once you do: don’t mumble. Be loud and clear so that no one can say later, “Really? You should have just said so!”

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Connections matter. You might think having talent, integrity, or luck is enough. In an ideal world, they would be, but frequently who you know counts for more. Don’t be so idealistic and naive that you hold yourself back. Cultivate your talent and integrity, by all means – but also get out there and meet the people who could help you get ahead. I wish simply deserving something was always enough to get it for you, but don’t take any chances. There’s no need to be sneaky or immoral here – just remember that there’s simply nothing wrong with putting yourself out there and asking people to help you get ahead. Then keep asking until you find someone who will.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although it seems like the holidays should be a time of unmitigated fun and delight, in actuality for most people they’re tremendous sources of stress and misery. These obligatory celebrations, although certainly not all bad, have enough unpleasant elements that they can feel more like an ordeal to endure rather than an occasion to enjoy. That, naturally, should be avoided. Do what you can to make your holiday plans work for you, not against you. Is there a way you can come out the other side of the holidays happier than you are right now? Work towards manifesting that.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You haven’t always done that well with New Year’s resolutions. However, that doesn’t mean you should stop making them. Generally, whenever you set positive intentions for yourself, something good comes of them, even if you have trouble following through long-term. If your resolution is to go to the gym three times a week in 2010, and you only make it three weeks in before it breaks down, that’s still nine more workouts than you would have done without that resolution. Of course, you should try your best to follow through, but even partially fulfilling your goals will be good, so please do set some for yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Stop worrying. Life is risky and there’s simply no getting around it. You can’t erect an impenetrable force-field around yourself or embrace a solitary lifestyle on a remote island. Even if you could, you wouldn’t want to; it’d suck, and you’d find new, even more ridiculous things to feel anxious about. Accept that actually living your life involves a certain degree of danger – emotional and otherwise – and quit fretting so much about it. Your undue concern is really salting your own game and keeping you from many of the things that would serve as helpful distractions from life’s necessary dangers – like having fun.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s like someone wrote your top twenty priorities on scraps of paper, and compiled a new list based on a random drawing. Somehow, they’ve gotten all out of order. You’ve started caring about shit that really doesn’t matter, and forgetting stuff that ultimately is more important to you, even if it’s not on your mind at the moment. This week is a good one to reassess where you’re putting your energies and decide if that’s the best distribution of your time and care. If it’s not, the new year is a great chance to sort out a better path (or set of paths) for you to pursue in the coming months.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There are at least seventy-three good reasons to do something, and you’ve taken the time to painstakingly list them all. Frequently, your obsessive list-making is actually just a procrastination tool. Rationally, you know you could have completed this dreaded task ten times over by now. And yet here we are. It’s time to ask yourself why. Make a new list – this time, not of reasons you should get to it, but reasons why you shouldn’t. Once you’ve figured out why you won’t or can’t do this thing, make another list – brainstorming ways to get out of it. Once you come up with one that works, you should have no trouble putting it immediately into action; no procrastination necessary.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s so easy to be distracted by shiny things (or pretty smiles or nice asses), and lose track of what really makes you happy. Sure, all that stuff will thrill you for a moment or three, but what use is it if it costs you the things that will give you joy for years? Make sure those things, even if they’re not as sparkly and fresh as the many distractions you’re surrounded by, stay at the forefront of your mind this week, lest they give you this bum deal: trading off years of contentment for a few moments of giddy delight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Just be yourself. You don’t need to be some exaggerated, extreme-embracing version of yourself. What’s most important here is that you come off as genuine and honest, not fascinatingly out there. Truth be told, most people are already going to find you pretty freaky. Accentuating your extremes is much more likely to scare them off than draw them in. Ultimately, some people will be turned off by you, but as long as you’re forthright, real, and present, more will be interested than repulsed. Of course, if you’re more keen to frighten than befriend someone, undue focus on your eccentricities will be sure to do the trick.

