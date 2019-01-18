Sign Language: Tact is for the weak, Scorpio!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You probably feel slightly abandoned and left out in the cold. That’s because you have been, but don’t take it too hard. It’s not that you don’t have supporters, it’s that they’ve dropped the ball on rallying to your aid. They will, eventually – probably as soon as next week. When they do, don’t be bitter and holler at them that it’s too late, and reject their help just because it didn’t come when you could have used it most. They’re likely to have good excuses for not being around when you most needed them. Adopt a better-late-than-never attitude and thank them instead, or next time it will be never rather than late.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s probably hard to tell whether the stars are lining up for you, or if it just seems that way. You wish I’d tell you whether or not to make that big, bold move, the one you think will only work if all the random elements happen to go your way. However, you shouldn’t be waiting for an astrological go-ahead to play a serious game. You should try to hit a home run every time you step up to bat, not just when the winds are blowing in the right direction and the crowd is chanting your favorite cheer. The odds are what you make them, and the level of your determination will decide whether or not you succeed this time, not random chance or astrological fortune.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces can range from wildly high-maintenance to so low-maintenance they’re virtually invisible, often in the same day. What freaks most people out (besides the shocking incongruities you regularly embody) is that they can’t understand how you went from point A, where everything had to be just so or you were going to lose it, to point B, where everything is hunky-dory just the way it is. This week, even if you can’t make the transitions less jarring, could you at least try to explain them to the people who are zigzagging madly just to keep up?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Anything can be a source of spiritual fulfillment, if you approach it from the right direction and travel deeply enough into it. Some things lend themselves more easily than others to enlightenment, I’d wager, but I’ll also contend that there is no one true path, nor even a finite number of true paths. It could be difficult to make a profound, soulful practice out of shopping at the mall, but I’m certain it’s possible, should you choose. Don’t try to conform to someone else’s path unless it really speaks to you. Instead, really focus on forging your own. You know where you’re going, right? So stop worrying about the precise route it takes to get there.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Once, the more wealth, status, or power you had, the closer you lived to the royal palace. Each echelon of economic status huddled around the next one above it, so you could visually see someone’s place in society by where they lived. Feeling royal, Taurus? People aren’t likely to move their houses and restructure their lives to revolve around you, but they may move ever so subtly in that direction this week. Don’t let your unasked-for virtual nobility go to your head, though. Tyranny won’t get you far. Benevolence, fair-mindedness, and generosity are, naturally, the orders of the day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t judge. You can’t afford it. Everyone’s a critic, it seems – except you, right now. Your job this week is to let things slide, to bite your tongue and bide your time. There are more than enough critics around, and adding your voice to the mix isn’t likely to generate any significant change, besides pissing off your fellow critics (“What? We didn’t say it right the first time?”) as well as those you’re criticizing (“I know, I know! Quit nagging me!”). I envy you; letting go of your judgments – or at least not expressing them – may not be easy, but if you get the hang of it, it sure is fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Go give blood. Find unusual ways to share parts of yourself with others. This week, some of your worst qualities may be coming out in force, especially your occasional tendency to be bossy or selfish. The only way to counteract them is to also consciously embody some of your more redeeming traits, especially your warm generosity. You’re already naturally generous to those you love, so this week focus on ways to be openhanded to people you don’t know, and finding new ways to help those you do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When things are good, being a Leo rocks. People lavish you with adoration and attention. You respond by being the generous, radiant superstar they expect. When things suck, it’s less fun; without the validation of all that attention, acting like a superstar – generous or otherwise – just makes you seem like an egotistical moron. Don’t you wish there was some way to pocket some of the overflowing brilliance of the good times, so you could let it out during the bad ones? There is. Since this week’s likely to rock, see if you can figure out how to bank some of its delicious goodness for use at a later, less fortunate date.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t let your cleverness be a sticking point. In other words, don’t rub people’s faces in it. They’ll notice it eventually. If someone misses a brilliant joke of yours, don’t repeat it until they acknowledge it. Let it pass unremarked. There’s more where that come from. It’s not often that your ego gets the best of you, but this is one week where it might do just that. Trust that people will ultimately get a handle on who you really are: a modest, smart, and extremely good person. If they don’t get that right away, don’t go out of your way to try to prove it to them; that’s likely to have exactly the opposite effect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Just shut up. I mean that in the kindest way possible. This week you may have a tendency towards long-windedness, without even noticing. If you’d like to make a good first impression, the less you say, the better. That might feel taciturn and rude, but it probably won’t come off that way – people will tend to interpret your relative silence to mean you’re self-effacing, intelligent, and a good listener. If you blather on, you won’t get the benefit of the doubt all that often; in fact, people will assume you’re a pompous windbag. Neither extreme is especially justified, based on the information given, but if they’re going to go one way or the other, wouldn’t the former be the better way to go?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

At a party recently, a Scorpio friend of mine and I were cornered by a notorious name-dropper. My sting-wielding friend shut her down by calling over another acquaintance we know who’s unduly impressed with celebrity. “Sharon,” Scorp said, “This is Bill. Bill loves dropping names, too! You two should get along famously. Ciao!” Tact, I learned, is for the weak. Forget it. Calling it like you see it – preferably with charm and a sense of humor, is totally the way to go. Don’t forget compassion as you share the unadulterated truth with people who need to hear it, but don’t let it stop you from imparting important information that people need to hear. They’ll never thank you for it, I promise – but the rest of us will.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Leave scorn off the menu, whatever else you decide to bring to dinner. People are likely to be especially sensitive to what you think of them this week, so be at your kindest and most generous, and be willing to give people every benefit of the doubt. There are enough sharp-tongued people shooting others down when they disapprove right now; adding your voice to the mix could push some folks over the edge. That’s not say you’re not entitled to your own honest opinion; I would simply suggest being careful and caring if and when you express it.

