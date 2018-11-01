Sign Language: Stay chill, Gemini

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The election’s over, Scorpio. There’s no real need to continue your small-scale politicking, but you may still discover some benefit to glad-handing everyone you see. Even though the “votes” (so to speak) have been cast, and decisions made, not everyone has truly made up their mind. Unlike the real election, some of these choices can be undone. If they didn’t go exactly the way you’d planned or hoped, keep working it. It’s not over until the fat lady’s sung, and she’s keeping her pie hole shut, for now. If you’re persistent and persuasive, you might get your way yet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You don’t consider yourself to be a creature of habit, which is why you’re not necessarily on the lookout for the warning signs that you might be stuck in an invisible rut of some kind. Although most of the time you’ve embraced change in your life, and rolled with it quite ably, in some cases lately you’ve been dragging your feet just a bit. Someone’s bound to call you out about it sooner or later, but before you drag out all the examples of times when you’ve leapt before you looked, shut your mouth and listen. This time they may be right. It’s not like you to be so fearful and conservative. Shake it off and jump into this new thing, already.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The problem with being so capable, organized, and determined, is that if you get pointed in the wrong direction, you can go quite far before you realize you ought to reverse course; at which point it’s that much harder, of course. Usually, you’re quite sensible and avoid these kinds of mistakes, but when you make them, the consequences are long-lasting and profound. That’s why I wouldn’t blow it off if anyone warns you that you might be doing the wrong thing. Double-check what you’re up to. Other signs can get away with just diving in and figuring it out along the way, but you’re such a strong swimmer that I wouldn’t recommend that. If you end up too far out to sea, even you’d have trouble making it back to shore.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s a war between the homebody and the social butterfly. One of you wants to go out all the time, the other is happiest staying in. This can be a huge source of conflict in any relationship, even a friendship. Poorly thought out compromises (homebody goes out more than they’d like, butterfly stays in more than they want to) often make both people miserable. On the other hand if you both do your own thing too much, what’s the point of your relationship anymore? These are the questions that’ll figure largely in this week. They could lead to a break-up of sorts, unless you two work hard right now to get to a happy, sustainable place located somewhere between your two perfect scenarios; luckily such a place actually exists – you just need to find it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You can’t rush perfection. Luckily, what you’re up to is never going to be perfect, and thus there’s no real reason why you can’t pick up the pace. In fact, you really ought to; dragging your feet and then delivering something that’s good but not great (or even great but not amazing) isn’t likely to win you many admirers. Just get it done, already. Do it well enough to quell serious critics, but fast enough that you don’t get called out on your snail’s pace. The sooner you get this out of the way, the sooner you can move on to the stuff that’ll really make you shine.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

There’s no point in making demands when you have no leverage; it’ll just make you look silly. Instead, begin your negotiations from a sweeter, more humble place. You don’t need what you’re asking for, after all, though it’d be nice. Just ask for it, and don’t be afraid to compromise or make concessions if it’ll help you get it. There’s no need to be a tyrant, diva, or brat, and lots of reasons why you shouldn’t. Point-blank ultimatums are only likely to get you laughed at. If that’s what you’re going for, though, by all means make some.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Oh look, there’s Negative Nancy. She’s that friend who won’t even acknowledge the bright sides or silver linings in life. Everything is doom and gloom with her. You know this. Why, then, are you suddenly taking her words to heart? You can see how she manifests a crap reality just by believing it will be so. Don’t follow her example. It’s one thing to be realistic, and quite another to actively create a negative scenario. You’re about to do the latter, but it’s not too late to turn it around. There is a bright side and silver lining to even your darkest situations. Look for, and focus on, that.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Demanding, much? You don’t usually consider yourself all that needy or bossy, but you do have your moments. This week you might have a handful of them. Be wary of whining, bitching, or being domineering this week, as it’s likely to ruffle more than a few feathers, and secure you a persistent reputation you only temporarily deserve. Put on your most laidback, optimistic, and chill self. Let the bullshit slide off your back even more than usual. Remember, the less crap and negativity you take on board now, the less you’ll have to unload later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

I understand your reluctance to accept favors from people you don’t know well. Who knows what strings might be attached? Unfortunately, you may not have much choice. Sometimes you just have to take help where you can get it. Stop being so picky and snobbish. Everyone needs a hand now and again, and sometimes you don’t get to determine just who will give it to you, or how. Just take what you can get, and don’t forget to be gracious and grateful for it; it’s a whole lot more than many people have available to them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Instead of demanding and expecting the respect and appreciation you assuredly deserve, simply look around. There are some people who are already giving it to you, honoring who and what you are. Even if they’re not all the people you wished would see how great you are, please give them the love they’re lavishing on you, and don’t spend all your time sowing the favor of those who haven’t quite cottoned on to your virtues. You’ll have time to convert the faithless heathens to your cult of personality later. For now, focus your radiant benevolent attentions on those who already think you’re divine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Doom and gloom spreads more easily than optimism. People are all too willing to take on grim predictions and negativity. That’s why, if your agenda is to make the world a better place, you have to work twice as hard as the pessimists at spreading your message. You also have to watch your credibility; being positive without being realistic is likely to backfire on you. There is a light at the end of nearly every tunnel; it’s possible to focus on that hopeful possibility (instead of the dark doom of the tunnel itself) without pretending it’s closer or brighter than it is.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Sometimes you have no idea how much trouble you’re in until you’re neck-deep; sometimes you know just how badly what you’re up to could play out. I don’t know which is worse, going into something with your eyes open, dreading the moment it all turns to shit, or being surprised by unexpected consequences but enjoying yourself thoroughly up until then. I do know who’s more likely to avoid the trouble altogether: the person who’s looking out for it the entire time. Don’t embrace ignorance, no matter how blissful it might be. Looking ahead with unclouded vision may produce more anxiety, but it’s also likely to produce better results.

[email protected]