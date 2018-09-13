Sign Language: No one can really keep up with you, Virgo, but this week…



Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Every Virgo has to, at some point in his or her life, develop a high degree of independence, for the simple reason that no one can really keep up with you. Certain people might be able to keep pace for short stretches, but no one else has your intensity or energy over the long haul. Thus you get used to doing things alone, and don’t get lonely often. That’s not to say you never do, though; this week is one of those times when you might feel the path you’re on is more solitary more frequently than you’d prefer. Luckily, there are people who’d be willing to join you for at least short stretches, if you’ll have them. All you need to is extend the invitation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

While your astrological neighbors, those Virgos, are familiar with and comfortable working alone, you Libras are much less so. That’s not to say you never spend time alone or do anything by yourself. It’s just that you’re more frequently accompanied than some of the other signs, being much more social creatures than many of the rest of us. So you may not be used to it when your usual social outlets more or less dry up for a week or three. They’re not gone forever – just for now. This is your chance to fly (or crash and burn) solo. Let’s see what you can do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t feel abandoned. People don’t really leave you; you inspire unbreakable personal bonds. However, they sometimes do wander a bit, to take in new scenes, try new flavors, and make new connections. This might be one of those times when you feel more alone than usual. Try not to freak out, or act jealous or crazy. They’re just checking things out. They’ll be back – as long as you don’t inspire them to stay away longer with some scary or unstable behavior. Just keep it cool, chill out, and when they return welcome them back with open arms, not a guilt trip.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Most of the work of a theatrical production happens behind the scenes. Weeks of labor go into crafting one moment. By the time the actors step out onto the stage, the whole process is nearly over. That’s where we’re at now. The curtains open sometime next week. This week is about the frantic scramble to make sure everyone knows their lines, the props are all in place, and everything’s in order to make the scenario you hope to manifest goes off without a hitch. Don’t stress out, but don’t slack off. The harder you work now, the less you’ll have to worry about when the lights go dim and the performance begins.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Fishing is not everyone’s thing. For some people, it’s the most relaxing and enjoyable way to spend a day, and can result in a nice meal, to boot. For others, it’s incredibly boring, smelly, and unpleasant. The people who hate fishing can really ruin it for the people who love it, when they’re dragged along. This is just one of those things. It’s a great intention to want to share your passions with other people, but recognize that not all of them are going to be in a position to appreciate them. Perhaps be more selective about whose world you try to expand, and choose the one who is most likely to enjoy it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’d think you’d have no trouble being patient, considering how much you dragged your feet getting the current chapter of your life under way. But now that things have gotten going, you couldn’t be in more of a rush. People might be taken aback by your sudden hurry, and drag their feet just as much as you did, before, when they were the ones lighting fires under your ass. Don’t get pissed off and help manifest a vicious cycle. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do but sit around and wait. This, unfortunately, is one of those times. Take a breath and get on with it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

When I was in Germany, I discovered that the kids there had never learned the German equivalent of Roy G. Biv. Asked to put colors in the order of the rainbow, they’d produce a random mishmash of hues. It was as if they’d never even seen a rainbow, or looked at one closely enough to notice the way the spectrum worked. Similarly, something that is incredibly obvious to you, and which you take for granted that everyone can see, is actually more or less invisible to others. It’d be easy for them to learn it, though – if someone would just take the time to show them. Need I be more obvious about who that should be?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

While there’s no accurate way to predict where you’ll be in 10 years, or even 10 months, that doesn’t mean you ought to just throw up your hands and quit planning ahead. While it’s true that we often end up in a totally different place than the one we were aiming for, it’s only by heading in a certain direction that we get anywhere at all. I’m pretty sure you’d rather end up pretty much anywhere than stay exactly here; all I can suggest is that you quit tripping yourself up, simply choose the most promising prospect, and get moving.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As any group grows, be it a company, a family, or an art collective, micromanagement becomes progressively less feasible. Procedures become standardized, rules more rigid, and interactions less personal. Some groups deliberately stay small so they can avoid this; others eventually either embrace this process or degenerate into inefficiency and ineffectiveness. In virtually anything you’re involved with, you prefer a casual, family-feeling. This can lead to frustration when it’s just not there. Luckily, it’s an option you could exercise this week. Despite the drawbacks inherent in the friendly, familial opportunity, I still think you’ll be happier there. Don’t you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re starting to feel like a toy poodle at the circus, forced to jump through an endless series of flaming hoops by a sadistic clown, for a treat you’re beginning to doubt you’ll ever get. You’re not even sure you want the damn reward anymore, except that you’ve already leapt through so many fiery circles, to quit now would be to admit defeat. Having come so far, it may be galling to just turn around and walk away; nevertheless that is what I’d urge you to do. Your worst suspicions are correct; the bait being used to draw you forward is one you’ll never get closer to than you are right now. I say cut your losses and leave right away. Head somewhere you can let your singed fur grow back in peace.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The risk you’re taking is something akin to purchasing an outfit you can’t really afford, and wearing it to a party with plans to return it for a refund the following day. Chances are very high that something might happen to make that impossible. Do you really want to imperil your subterfuge (and your budget) with the likelihood of a stain or tear it might be hard to avoid? Given the relative lameness of the pay-off (essentially looking good for a few hours at a party), I don’t think it’s really worth the gamble you’re taking. What’s the point? You have clothes that are just fine, already sitting in your closet. Don’t mess things up. This week, just play it safe.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Hopefully by now you’ve experienced enough dark moments in your life to know that they are always followed by at least some joy and brightness. This one is no exception. It might feel dark and endless; but they often do, when you’re in the middle of them. Like every tunnel you’ve been through so far, this one has a light at the end of it. I can’t tell you how far off that is, only that it’s there and you’re headed toward it. Keep the faith, and keep on trucking. You’ll get through this, just like you always have.

