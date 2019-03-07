Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your unpredictability is what makes you exciting, but also frustrating. Take this week, for instance. How is anyone supposed to guess how you’ll react to this new situation? There are times when you desperately avoid trying anything new, and other chapters where all you want to do is try new things – during those, anything that seems like something you’ve done before bores and galls you to the point where you can’t be bothered. We don’t expect you to know how you’ll feel in a month, and whether you’ll be excited or petrified about the prospect of a new challenge. However, can you please let us know how you’d feel about it this week?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might feel a bit unpopular this week, but you’re not. Au contraire – people are looking for you everywhere but where you are. You’re a hard one to keep track of at times, and most of the people trying to get a piece of you will just be playing catch-up, all without you even knowing it. Don’t be bitter. You’re loved. It’s just that the people who love you can’t always quite keep up. Accept that they’re five steps behind you and likely to stay that way for now. Try to feel their love anyway. Alternatively, you could just slow down, but really, once you think about it – what’s the point?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Let your current issues with someone be water under the bridge. That’s certainly not fair to you, as those who’ve wronged you ought to suffer consequences for their actions, and you deserve a right to speak your mind. But I suggest letting it all go, nevertheless, fair or not. The problem here is that if you get your say, and they get their comeuppances, this situation will actually worsen. In other words, your misery will continue and be compounded. Biting your tongue now, and forgiving and forgetting, will ultimately be a small price to pay for the peace of mind that would otherwise elude you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Spell it out. Whether it’s love or hate, praise or criticism, whatever you’re trying to express won’t be clear unless you forget subtlety altogether and just make it as obvious as possible. If you insist on tact and diplomacy here, or simply trust someone to be able to read between the lines, you’ll end up feeling frustrated, because they can’t (or won’t). I know you like being clever, and prefer to assume that people are intelligent enough to grasp a concept without being beat over the head with it, but in this case that’s too much to expect. Whip out your club and start knocking skulls with it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s good to have general rules and guidelines but please remember that adhering to them slavishly will only result in a merely satisfactory experience. The best aspects of life exist just outside of the boundaries defined by the rules. That’s why they’re called exceptional. Breaking the rules is not only fun, it’s actually the only way to get to what (and who) you really want. Go ahead and stick to your general principles, most of the time – but make sure there’s at least a little window in your life for the exceptional to shine through, and perhaps even climb in.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s time once again to acknowledge, thank, and lavish adoration (as only you can) upon those who support you. I know you like to think of yourself as independent, self-sufficient, and the rock upon which everyone else depends, but quite often the opposite is true; you’re supported in many ways by the people around you. Sometimes this isn’t so obvious, because they bite their tongues, let things slide, and just quietly fill in the gaps and clean up the messes you leave behind. I hope you’ve noticed them at least a little. This week, make sure you thank them, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Go ahead and share with everyone that song that’s stuck in your head. Go in after someone’s done something and do it better. While you’re at it, nag people for not adhering to the kind of discipline you insist upon for yourself. In other words, you might as well be as annoying as possible, because people are going to take whatever you’re up to this week in the worst possible way, regardless, and find reasons to be irritated by it. That’s right, you can’t win. What you can do, however, is find humor in all of it, and ultimately let it all roll off your back.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There’s a difference between a little “harmless” flirtation and the kind of behavior that might lead to something, especially if that something is outside of the bounds of your current arrangement(s). Walking the line between the two is a dangerous proposition for you this week, because it’s likely to be a faint, hard-to-follow distinction. It’d be all too easy for you to end up on the wrong side of it. I know you hate to be a spoilsport and that it’s very hard for you to turn down the charm, but I suggest you rein that stuff in for the time being; the consequences otherwise are too steep a price to pay.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re sensitive enough to perceive and understand another’s emotional quandaries, even if you don’t respect or sympathize with them. In fact, you may even have contempt that they’re being such sad sacks about a situation that, for you, would be no big deal. You’re cut from a different cloth, though, and have a whole different (much less obvious) set of vulnerabilities. I suggest that even if you can’t exercise compassion for these hypersensitive freaks, you at least practice restraint, and leave them to their processing and fretting without adding a layer of scorn on top of their already overwhelming woes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When you want to, you can get almost as much done in a day as any Virgo or Capricorn. The rest of the time, however, you’re a virtual paragon of low-key laziness, accomplishing less (with more enjoyment) than even the most under-motivated Taurus. Your problem, as I see it, is getting into the right mode at the right times, or knowing which is called for when. Sometimes there’s really nothing better to do than just enjoy life and play the grasshopper. Other times it’s more appropriate to be the worker ant and get shit done. This, my dear, is one of the latter weeks, when your marvelous laziness must be resisted. Go into high production mode, so you can maximize your downtime later.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re good at compartmentalizing different aspects of your existence, and to some extent this is healthy. Smart Capricorns don’t bring their work home with them, for example. But you can take this too far, and be too rigid in defining the distinctions between different facets of your life. That’s not always a good thing, because a little thoughtful and careful mixing can enrich and enliven your existence. This week, if someone from one of the worlds you occupy expresses an interest in stepping across the line into another, at least consider inviting or helping them along.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your problem is in not properly anticipating change. Consequently you’re unduly bitter when circumstances mutate, perhaps becoming less ideal than they were. Please remember: This is always going to happen. Keep that in mind this week. You may feel like you have it all (or at least a lot of it). Don’t be scared, but you won’t have all this forever. Some of it, at least, is going to go away, or become something you don’t want anymore. That’s not a reason to freak out, or fret. It’s quite simply cause to enjoy it as fully as you can right now, so when you lose it, you won’t feel like you missed out on anything.

To contact Caeriel send mail to [email protected]