Sign Language: Inspire greatness this week, Taurus muses!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The rudest thing you could do is hang up the phone. Closing off lines of communication is always at least a little cold; at times it’s downright cruel. Sometimes you have good reason. This week I’m not sure you do. Even though you highly doubt anything good will come of it, if you can stand to keep at least some slim avenue of contact open, I’d advise doing so. Wouldn’t it be a great surprise if something positive came out of this crappy situation? If there’s any chance of being pleasantly shocked by what happens next, I’d leave the door open a crack, just in case it does.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Usually the responsible thing to do isn’t the fun thing to do, but this week you have the rare good fortune that both are one and the same. It makes the whole situation kind of a no-brainer. Why in the hell would you question it? Haven’t you ever heard of the expression, “don’t look a gift horse in the mouth?” What’s been given can easily be taken away. Gratefully accept it and enjoy it, would you? This situation is one that could change in a flash – the very second you make anyone regret making it possible. Avoid that for as long as you can, okay?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

When your Daddy or Mommy gene kicks in this week, be careful how you express it, because the people most likely to receive parenting from you aren’t your kids, they’re your friends – and they might not take too kindly to it. You mean well, and your crew might very well need that kind of guidance, but it’s not your job to give it to them. Resist the temptation, even if it means they’ll screw up or get hurt. If they haven’t grown up by now, don’t you think it’s about time they did? The only way that will happen is if you let them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

I’m terrible at doing nothing. In fact, I’m happiest when I’m doing several things at once. I spent a couple years doing a lot of nothing, staring at blank white walls and practicing Zen meditation. But I eventually discovered that what gave me inner peace was fun, over-stimulating, multi-tasking. That gave me the sense of wellbeing and joy that the sitting and breathing was supposed to provide. My point is, don’t pursue the path that someone else tells you is the correct one. Only you will be able to figure out what makes you happy, and that’s almost certainly not going to be what others think will do the trick. If you’ve been busily following someone else’s well-intentioned plan for you, this is a good week to switch over to an agenda you’re far better suited for: your own.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

I despise getting up before the sun. It’s a grim feeling when you climb out of bed and the world is still dark and cold, at least for me. I think some people revel in the solitude and stillness of those hours, but not me. I love opening the door and finding a world already bustling with activity. The demands of your life often require that you fall out of sync with your own natural rhythms. This week, however, is a good time to tune in with them again, and find ways to make them work for you, not against you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Try not to be a Scrooge. I know times are tight, and you can’t afford much, but don’t be stingy on principle. Go out of your way to be as extravagant as you can afford to be without getting into trouble. Spend as if you don’t need to worry unduly about tomorrow. You don’t. For all you know, the world might end by then. And even if it doesn’t, as long as you leave yourself enough to cover your basic needs, you’ll be just fine. The world needs as much generosity as possible right now. It’s likely to create lots of juicy ripples. The more you give, the better off everyone – not just the people you give to – will be.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your world has never been strictly linear before. Why should you start adhering to those principles now? Just because for other people three follows two follows one doesn’t mean it has to for you. Go ahead and start with seven, skip to three, head over to eleven, and finish up with two, if that’s what feels right. It doesn’t matter what we’re talking about, whether it’s a project of some kind, a courtship, or a journey. Your own unique way to navigate from start to finish will always work better for you than the path most everyone else pursues.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pouting and tantrum-throwing don’t usually work for the kids who give those strategies a go (unless their parents are pushovers or idiots); why did you think they’d work for you? Sure, your paroxysms and sulks are more subtle than most 4-year-olds’, but they’re not much more likely to get the response you’d wish. There’s something childlike about every Aries. I find it usually charming and occasionally obnoxious. This week, you’re quite likely to stray into obnoxious territory, if you’re not careful. Watch what you say and do; if it’s something that could feasibly come from a bratty kid, please keep it to yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be a muse this week. Someone you know is capable of brilliance. They just need to be inspired, pushed, goaded, encouraged, taunted, or tricked into it. That’s your job. Sure, it’d be great if you could be the author of an act of genius, but that’s not in the cards right now. Even though it won’t come directly from you, however, you can still help bring something great into the world. Please do. There’ll be plenty of time and opportunity to express your own creative luster later. This week, help someone else make their mark, and take pride in the fact that even though only they could do it, they couldn’t have done it without you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

I have a good Gemini friend who’s a bit daffy. She’s not the least bit stupid; just charmingly trusting and sometimes slightly clueless. I know she plays up her natural tendencies for laughs and charisma. It’s a good strategy. You should employ it this week. No need to pretend to be anything other than what you are – simply turn up the volume on it a little bit. Even if you’re capable of putting the “b” in subtle, leave that delicacy aside. It won’t serve you right now. Be whatever you are, times ten. If there’s any chance of you not getting your point across, you haven’t properly done your job.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Ignoring a situation is sometimes almost as bad as being its author. Sometimes, as much as you’d rather not get involved, you have a moral obligation to step in and do something. This week may present one of those scenarios. Don’t be guilty of criminal neglect. If you see a problem, roll up your sleeves and get in there and try to fix it if you can. Walking away is not an option you ought to consider. Trust your gut here, not what people tell you. You have a chance to do some good; don’t let anyone talk you out of it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Bad things happen. But there’s the kind of scenario where you accidentally hit the neighbor’s cat with your car, and the kind where you shoot it with your BB gun. Some people go out of their way – either consciously or unconsciously – to do stupid shit that ends up getting people (or critters) hurt. Make sure you are well on the right side of that moral line this week, or someone might call into question your own sense of responsibility and ethics. You and I have no doubt that you’re a compassionate person; make sure no one else has any reason to doubt it, either.

To contact Caeriel send mail to [email protected]