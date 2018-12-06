Sign Language: If they’re rolling their eyes, it’s time to reassess, Pisces

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll make mistakes all your life. That’s part of what life is. Some people react to their mishaps poorly. This is how people get convinced that they’re born losers with rotten luck. Others, however, choose to learn from their errors and avoid making them again. Even a relatively stupid creature, like a bird, can grasp the concept of a glass window – provided it survives its first collision with one. Here’s hoping that you outlive your mistakes. Provided you do, you can take the steps required to keep from reliving them – and keep them from overshadowing your existence from here on out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Personally, I think a little healthy competition is incredibly fun. Of course, I’ve also seen it cross a line into distinctly ugly territory. There are invisible boundaries in all our play, and sometimes it’s possible to run afoul of them without realizing it. At the dog park, a slightly-too rough nip can transform a playful gambol into a serious fight. The same can happen – in less obvious ways – to us, when we’re competing with others. Even lighthearted banter can cause a serious wound if it strikes a spot that’s already raw and tender. Be wary of that kind of thing this week, and if it happens, be sure to rush in with apologies and balm for the wound, so that you can both happily go back to playing another day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even your good habits can mess you up. I have a friend who was so diligent about brushing her teeth after every meal and snack that she brushed the enamel right off. In all things, even those purported to be good for you, there must be balance, and, ideally, variety. Make sure that you don’t take your good intentions too far. Carried to extremes, they’re just as bad for you as a meth addiction. Your life should be about lots of things. If it feels like it’s down to only a handful, you may want to reassess and alter course.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

What is it with you and always opting for these complicated, twisted scenarios? Sometimes, the most simple, obvious solution is the best way, and your (perhaps unconscious) determination to navigate the issue into a murky gray area just makes things harder on everyone. Not everything has to be tricky and subtle. Some things are straightforward, and incredibly easy problems to solve, if you can just bring yourself around to taking the boring route of the straight line between points A and B. If you see people rolling their eyes or shaking their heads as you detail your next convoluted set-up, please take that as your cue: Come up with a plan that can be explained in 10 words or less, then implement it.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is one of those things that some people mistakenly believe is easier than it actually is. Attempting it anyway leads to the kinds of mishaps we see when people try to cut their own hair, for example. I love that you’re confident, and believe yourself capable of virtually everything. You are. Some things, however, are best tackled after a bit of training or preparation. Just jumping right in, though certainly in line with your usual m.o., would probably lead to disaster. Don’t give up on this dream; just set yourself up so you can properly bring it to fruition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20

Very few people in your life have truly earned the right to challenge or question your decisions. When one of them actually does, though, it’d be kind of stupid not to listen and take them seriously. Despite public opinion (and your own private assessment), you’re not always right. You may be more or less on point most of the time, sure – but that means when you screw up, you do so royally and on a grand scale. Could this be one of those potentially ignominious moments? One of your dearest friends seems to think so. Ignore them at your peril.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s all about listening and paying attention. Those you’re responsible for are actually pretty capable of letting you know, one way or another, how much they can handle. It’s probably a lot more than you’d guess. Trying to impose your hypothesized limits on them will just breed resentment and frustration, especially when they’re trying so hard, in their limited ways, to communicate the actual boundaries of the scenario. Can you please pay attention long enough to perceive them? Then your enforcement of them will be welcome and helpful, instead of intrusive and annoying.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Television scriptwriters have the luxury of making their characters do and say exactly what they want. Their challenge is to make those actions realistic enough to keep viewers interested. Producers of reality shows, on the other hand, have to cobble a story together out of whatever happens. You have neither of these quandaries to face, since you’re not producing a TV show, but just your life. I could see how you’d get confused – you’re so good at manipulating people and scenarios that you might feel you have an obligation to do so. You don’t. This week, just let things unfold as they will, even if the results would score really low Nielsen ratings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s perilously easy to pull into the fast food drive-through and pick up something insanely unhealthy for a bargain price. This is how so many people get fat. Leos, who combine a strong sense of entitlement with a natural languor, are especially vulnerable to temptations like these. You should be wary of inexpensive conveniences – they’re probably not very good for you. Nothing in your life should be terribly hard, but there’s no need to make things this easy – not when the unseen costs are so high. Drive by the drive-through, please, and go home and make something healthier.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

I hate robbing you of your sweet illusions, but what I hate worse is when they end up screwing you over. The sooner you figure out that while most people have good hearts and intentions, some people are just downright mean. It’s not even personal anymore, and they might not even realize they’re doing it, but they’re bound to be nasty to you if you let them. Recognize this, and do what you have to do to prevent it from having too great an impact on you. I think feeling betrayed and deceived is more likely to make you hard and bitter than a fair warning. This way you can still give most people the benefit of the doubt they deserve.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If your goal was to lose weight, there are a number of ways you could go about it. You could choose the “quick-fix” route, get stomach-stapling surgery, take out a rib or two while you’re at it, and go on heavy appetite-suppressing medication. Or you could try the healthier option of going keto. Perhaps neither is particularly appealing to you, but one has the clear edge over the other, and it doesn’t involve hospital bed rest. If that’s not as obvious to you as it is to me, there’s something wrong. This week, make sure your priorities are properly aligned, and that you’re making smart choices rather than lazy ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Cynics proclaim that there’s nothing new under the sun, and that everything that exists is just a reiteration of something that’s come before. They’re right and wrong. Perhaps everything’s been done. Maybe it’s all just mashing up ideas from the past. But there’s no need to be so blase about it. Not new doesn’t mean it can’t be new to you, at least. There are many fresh new flowers sprouting up in your life right now. Take time to admire and appreciate them; even though they may have been around since time immemorial, this is the first time they popped up in your yard.

