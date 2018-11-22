Sign Language: Get down and dirty or stay away, Pisces; there is no in-between

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be sweet, not sharp; kind instead of cutting. While your witty tongue is one of your best assets, sometimes your comments cross from affectionate, playful ribbing into something more serious. You don’t always know how to find the delicate, shifting line between fun trash talk and simply putting someone down; sometimes your barbed jibes have just a bit too much sting in them. Feathers are all too easily ruffled right now, so if you can’t be certain what you say will be taken as a joke, it’s probably better to just keep your mouth shut.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Tying up loose ends and cleaning up messes always feels good. You know this, and yet somehow it’s all too easy for you archers to still leave things unresolved and cluttering up your life. Motivating yourself to bring closure to some of this shit might be difficult, but try to remember how good you’ll feel – and how free – once you do. Take a cue from those ever-industrious Virgos, roll up your sleeves, and get to it. Since this week presents at least a couple prime opportunities to fix up your life with less muss and fuss than usual, I suggest you take advantage of them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In some ways you’re very much a hothouse flower; in the environs where you’re comfortable, you shine beautifully and are able to grow, flourish, and thrive. Taken out of that sultry, sunny comfort zone, you soon wither. Of course, you can’t stay in your cozy glass-walled house forever; events and people draw you out into colder, less hospitable situations. Tap into the robust, rugged, stubborn part of yourself, even if it’s tricky or uncomfortable. You have to learn to survive, or even thrive, in these – and this week you should get opportunity to practice exactly that.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Ignorance may be bliss, but knowledge is power. This week is about deciding whether you’d rather be happy in the dark, or miserably clued in. If you go out of your way to seek information, you’ll have the power to act on that information, but may not want to. However, if you put blinders on, you’ll be at the mercy of whatever happens – but probably pretty content until it does (at which point things could really go either way). I’m not going to tell you which to choose, but I will advise this: If you choose blissful ignorance, remember to enjoy it while you have it. Luxuriate in not knowing. And if you decide you’d rather be knowledgeable and powerful, make sure you exercise that power – or else, what’s the point?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t wrestle with a pig. You’ll just get dirty and the pig will have a blast. Face it, you’re out of your element here, and the hog would like nothing better than for you to dive into the mud and go another round or three. This isn’t a fight you can really win, so I advise simply staying out of it. If you really can’t, I suggest you get ready to get dirty, play dirty, and play rough. This could all be fun – but not if you’re expecting a fair, polite, and genteel confrontation. Get down in the mud, or stay out altogether – there’s no in-between this week.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Remember, everyone wants love. Don’t let your own insecurities get in the way of giving them some. Of course, you need to think about ways to offer affection, adoration, and compassion that aren’t creepy, gross, or threatening. However, assume that most people would welcome sweetness from you, as long it didn’t have any strings attached, and didn’t come with a whole load of baggage. You have plenty of love to offer the people around you. Start slow, but you should get into the habit of expressing it freely, and often. It’ll come back in kind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Seriously, the whole romantic fantasy about “one” soulmate out there for everyone, while occasionally comforting, is mostly a source of heartache, failed relationships, and delusional nonsense. I’m thrilled to break it to you: There is no one perfect person out there for you. As long as you choose to believe there is, everyone you get involved with, no matter how great they are, will always make you feel like you’re settling. On the bright side, even though there’s no one perfect person, there are many highly compatible ones out there. Go “settle” for one of those.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It isn’t your weak will that’s keeping you from quitting smoking, losing weight, or being successful. It’s your strong will, combined with a bad habit of telling yourself the wrong stories. Quitting smoking is actually incredibly easy, if you believe it is. But as long as you tell yourself how hard or impossible it is, it’ll be exactly that difficult. If you don’t actually want to do this shit, and you’re just making it out to be hard to get out of it, that’s one thing. But if you actually want to succeed here, all you have to do is start telling yourself different stories, ones where you can do nothing but win – as soon as you start believing them, you will.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Imagine you discovered a room in the middle of your home. You suddenly noticed a door, half-hidden by a bookcase in the hallway, that you’d never seen before. Once you open it up, you realize that you always knew this room was here (the house’s layout wouldn’t make sense without it), but just forgot about it. What will you do now that you found it? Will you just shove the bookcase back in front of it and try to pretend it never existed? That won’t work for long. Like it or not, now that you know this room is here, you’ll have to start using it. Figure out a way to make that a good thing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Opposites attract. However, sometimes the differences just run too deep. If there’s nothing in common besides a mutual spark, relationship potential is limited; at least one of the pair needs to be flexible enough to adopt some of the interests and activities of the other. Since we both know the non-Leo of the two will have to do most of the bending to make this work, you’d better figure out just how willing and able to bend they are. You may conclude that it’s just a sex thing, and that’s as far as it can (or should) go. You know what? That’s just fine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some of us let our to-do lists hang over our heads like black clouds, dreading having to tackle their contents. You, on the other hand, look forward to yours, and get weirdly nervous when it starts getting too short. That’s when you panic, and begin to look for things to tack onto it. Don’t do that this week. Before the year is out, you’ll have a multi-page agenda without even trying, so don’t stress out Future You by adding things to that right now. Chill. There’ll be plenty for you to do soon enough.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Run into a door and give yourself a black eye, or a bloody nose. Hell, make it both. If you’re going to beat yourself up, be real about it; really go there, why don’t you? This mental martyr bullshit you’re sporting isn’t helping you at all; physical bruises heal more swiftly. Of course, I’d rather you just knocked off that crap altogether. Everyone screws up, and kicking your own ass about it will make it more likely to happen again, not less. If you can’t stop beating yourself up, at least make the bumps and bruises show.

