Sign Language: For once, things are actually all about you, Gemini. Eat it up while you can.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may believe it’s egotistical to think it’s all about you, but that all depends on whether it’s your delusion or the reality. This week, it’s the reality. There are enough people who adore you and want to see you happy that they’ve made you the focus of their loving attention, at least for now. It might be a bit overwhelming at first, and you should certainly avoid letting it go to your head. But try to enjoy it, and be grateful for it. This kind of thing never lasts long. Eat it up while you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You desperately want to have your cake and eat pie, too, but it just doesn’t work that way. You chose the cake, so you don’t get pie. Can you deal with that? This week, if you’re convinced the pie’s really better, you’ll have the chance to trade in the cake for the dessert you think you really wanted all along. However, bear in mind that this is a one-time thing; if you try to sneak a bite of cake after the deal is struck, you will get caught, and you’ll never even see either cake or pie again, let alone taste it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When there’s something exciting or juicy going down, you hate being excluded. Luckily, that’s extremely unlikely right now. While the big events of this week don’t revolve around you, they might as well, since you’re likely to be right in the middle of all of them. Now’s your chance to snub all the people who’ve slighted you in the past. Don’t take it, though. That’s just petty and lame, and you are neither of those things. Be the generous star that you are, allow bygones to be bygones, and let everyone in on the fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re not immune to flattery. In fact, you can get so caught up in the busy routines of your regular life that you don’t notice how starved for positive attention you are until you get some. Then you soak it up like a desert flower, and find yourself doing ridiculously out-of-character things just to get more. Avoid this scenario. You’re on a good track here, and you don’t need to get derailed by the sweet attentions of someone cute. Luckily, you have some sources of praise and adoration right on hand who won’t steer you completely off-course. Go hit them up for some.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Exercise your trust. While it would be nice to get to install a safety net and put in some handholds before you had to walk across the narrow tight rope in front of you, those things aren’t necessary. You have the skill to cross this thing just as it is now, and whoever’s waiting on the other side, hands outstretched, knows that. If you take the time to set up all these precautions and redundancies, you’re actually putting yourself at greater risk than you realize. Sure, crossing this gap will be made an easy and safe no-brainer by the measures you’ve taken, but by the time you get there, the reason you wanted to cross in the first place is not likely to be there anymore.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Play to your strengths. It’s good to stretch yourself and try new things and explore new routes to the places you like to go, but sometimes you just have to fall back on the old tried-and-true standbys. Use those this week. You know they work – at least most of the time – and they’re right in the middle of your comfort zone. Save stretching the boundaries of your being and exploration of your potential for another day. Right now this is about getting the job done. You know you can, and you know how. Just get to it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Things have changed since the last time you tried what you’re thinking about trying. You’ll find that you’ve changed. What may have been an ordeal of sorts before will turn out to be easy now. So quit freaking out about it, just because your prior experiences in this area were so negative. In fact, the more that you can simply put those behind you and just forget about them, the better your chances of success will be. Naturally, if you set your mind to it, you can recreate those horrible past experiences almost exactly. By fixating on them, of course that’s exactly what you’ll do. Let them go. You’re a new person, and capable of having a completely new experience this time around. Please allow yourself that.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There are all kinds of awful people who would jump at the chance to worm their way into your life for all the wrong reasons. They’d steal your credit card info, or your stuff, or your peace of mind, without thinking twice. You can’t take it personally, though – because it’s not – and you can’t get paranoid about it. Take reasonable precautions and accept that if someone really wants in, they’ll get in, no matter what you do. In other words, if you’ve done all you sensibly can to prevent disaster, just relax and let go of everything else, since your worrying won’t do you any good; it certainly won’t make you any safer. Chill out. You’re as safe as you’ll ever be, and for most everyone, that’s safe enough.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You arrive at the home of an acquaintance, who requests that you remove your footwear before you enter. Now, you know that your feet (which have been sweating inside your shoes all day) are going to stink. You’re faced with a quandary; ignoring their request would be as unthinkable as simply leaving, but subjecting them to the reek of your feet would also be mortifying. What you’re left with is making the best of a far-less-than-ideal situation, and booking it straight to the bathroom after you enter the house, and giving your feet a good rinse. While the situation you’re dealing with isn’t exactly the same, it’s got parallels. This is hardly the disaster you think it is. It’s more an inconvenience. Go scrub your toes and get on with your evening.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You were overdue for some drama, weren’t you? Things can only go smoothly for so long before someone’s bound to rock the boat, just to make life interesting. Don’t act so fed up. Although this is a hassle, no question, you’d be lying if you said you weren’t at least a little bit excited by it. Sailing smooth waters secretly bores you. Dealing with a bit of chop, or, heck, the risk of completely capsizing, is more your cup of tea. No need to rock the boat yourself, as someone’s bound to do it for you sooner or later. Also, no need to thank them for making your life more interesting; just don’t complain too loudly when they do.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a good week to indulge all your most romantic urges. Be vulnerable, be passionate, and put it all out there. The timing is right. This kind of display is not only likely to be well-received, it’s apt to put you in a position to experience a lot more sweet romance, playful companionship and memorable experiences than you’ve had in a long time. Don’t you want to set yourself up for that? It might involve going out on a bit of an emotional limb, but I reckon it’s worth it. Once you’re out there, you’ll probably be scared. But you’ll also be glad you had the guts to climb out that far.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Ask and you’ll receive. It’s not always as easy as this, of course, but right now your life is pretty simple. Ask for what you want, within reason. If your requests are heartfelt and modest, you’ll almost certainly get them. Of course, the other trick is making sure you ask the right person. The supermarket cashier is not going to be able to grant your wish, but someone else certainly can. You know exactly who’s able to grant your wish, right? Don’t be shy or reticent. Make sure that person becomes aware of it this week.

