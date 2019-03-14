Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your intuition is so often spot-on that you’ve learned to trust it implicitly. This, however, can occasionally lead you far astray; although it’s frequently accurate, it’s hardly infallible. Treating it as such, especially this week, could get you into serious trouble, because for once you’re just plain wrong. I know, it’s shocking, isn’t it? Can you imagine how failing to give someone the benefit of doubt (since for whatever reason you don’t have any) would probably piss them off, seeing as how they actually deserve it? To prevent such a scenario, do the inconceivable: Ignore your gut for once, and trust your head instead.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may be one of the lucky rams, who feels they’ve found their place in a community of friends and family. If you’re not, though, don’t freak. I know how you like knowing where you stand with people and feeling secure in their affections, and how awful it can be to wonder if people actually want you to stick around or not. In most cases, when you’re not quite getting the security and adoration you desire, you leave. You wander on, unsure, looking for something you can’t quite put your finger on. That would be a mistake here. What you’ve got is pretty good, even if it could use some tweaking. This week, don’t leave it – tweak it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If I gave you the chance to go back in time and change just one thing you’d done, most of you wouldn’t. That’s not because you have no regrets. It’s because the majority of you simply wouldn’t be able to choose which single thing you’d like to turn around. Think about it. It’s almost impossible, isn’t it? However, if you can come to any kind of clarity on the subject, there’s a window here. You can’t exactly go back in time and undo anything that’s already happened, but – if you act before the weekend hits – you have an amazingly good chance to go a long way towards “fixing” it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You thought you had it all figured out, didn’t you? You believed the issue sorted and settled. Only now, you’re not so sure. What if you were wrong? It’s unlikely, I know, but events this week are apt to plant doubts in your mind. As unsettling as it might be, second-guessing yourself right now would be a good thing. After all, you don’t want to have to live with potential mistakes (and their consequences) forever, do you? As for rectifying those errors, if you discover some – there’s no time like the present, my friend. Not everyone gets a chance to correct her mistakes. Here’s yours.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Molting time! As you outgrow your metaphorical shell, it’s time to find a new one. That means you may feel exceptionally squishy and vulnerable this week, and long for someone solid and strong to stand between you and the world, who’ll take all the knocks you’ve got coming. Bad idea. Part of your personal growth is about getting out there and really embracing your whole life – the knocks along with the strokes. That may feel tricky right now, but it’s not. Without your emotional armor, you’re ill-suited to take hard hits, but you’re also more lightweight and fluid; you may be able to dodge them instead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stop thinking that everything you want lies behind a single door, and that there’s only one way through that door. That only perpetuates the illusion that as soon as you do the one thing that will score you the key to that door, all of life’s best experiences will lay down at your feet, ripe for the plunder. There is no door and certainly no key, and nothing as simple as winning the lottery or getting that job (or that nose or boob job) would open it in any case. The reality is that there are many doors (and windows) and many treasures lurking behind each one. I hope you’re wise enough by now to find that a comfort, not a let-down.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

By now you should know how bad your shoes taste, having stuck your foot in your mouth many, many times. Tread carefully this week, for your toes are dancing precariously close to your lips. If you’re not absolutely sure that what you’re saying is exactly what you want to say, keep your naughty mouth shut. A slip of the tongue right now could haunt you for months. Find other, more careful and thoughtful ways to communicate whenever necessary. Write it down. Then, at least, you have a chance to edit your words before they condemn you to flossing with your shoelaces.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Which would you prefer? An annoying bug constantly buzzing in your ear, or not being able to hear at all? Unfortunately, your primary source of vital information right now happens to be someone who irritates the hell out of you (probably with good reason). Your choice is to shut them down, thereby cutting yourself off from where you want to go and the things you may need to know, or just dealing with it. If you do decide that you ultimately have to put the mosquito out of its misery, it’s better to do so sooner rather than later. If you do it this week, you may still have time to find another, less annoying conduit for the goodies you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your Achilles’ Heel, my dear, is your deep resistance to compromise. You want it all or you don’t want any of it, and sadly, that means you don’t get any of it, much of the time. Aren’t you sick of doing without? Perhaps you’re finally ready to give the supposedly boring middle road a try. There are some very good deals on the table right now. Take another look at them. Although each of them lacks something you supposedly “need,” by taking advantage of at least a few of them, you could end up so far ahead of the game that you don’t even miss the pieces you were holding out for.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Just because you have your own private source of sunshine and happiness, you may have difficulty paying attention to or caring about how the weather is for everyone else. That’s understandable, but also very bad. Your own incredible good fortune should make you more solicitous about the wellbeing of others, not less. Hopefully your safety and joy means the parts of your mind usually devoted to securing those things can now be put to other uses – like noticing how miserable some of your friends are, and perhaps thinking of ways to help mitigate that misery. Quit daydreaming and counting your lucky stars and get to it, please.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something is better than nothing. In a week rife with compromises and virtually no ideal solutions, that has to be your mantra. Keep repeating it, as you encounter one sub-par situation after another, and just try hard to make the best of each one as it comes. You’re an excellent negotiator, and if you’re cunning and bold enough, you could still shift the balance from red to black, if only just barely. Whatever you do, don’t spend time feeling sorry for yourself. You can’t afford self-pity; it’s not included in what’s already a very tight budget.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

What you’ve got, no one’s buying, at least not this week. The market’s flooded with knock-offs, and people aren’t clued in enough to spend more for the real deal. Don’t get too down on yourself. They’ll come around eventually. In the meantime, chill out. This isn’t the time for a hard sell, or even advertisement. Your best bet is finding a handful of die-hard worshippers and relying on word-of-mouth from there. It may take time, but ultimately that’s all you’ll need. The people who need you will find you, and be ever so grateful and appreciative when they do.

