Check out the Yoga + Coffee Class at Belle Surf Cafe on Sunday, August 25th. Attendees can savor a morning focused around the Kaiut Method, integrative yoga wellness, and drinks like golden milk lattes, fresh juice shots (celery, turmeric, or ginger), cappuccinos, and more. Book your hour yoga class and pre-order your drink. Space is limited. RSVP via email. $25. 7am. Belle Surf Cafe, (640 Front St., Lahaina); bellesurfcafe.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Belle Surf Cafe
