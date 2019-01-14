WMTA Annual Members Meeting at Lahaina Civic Center

WMTA’s Annual Members Meeting will be at Lahaina Civic Center on Thursday, January 17th. The West Maui Taxpayers Association (WMTA) annual member meeting will discuss official business, and feature presentations in regards to the West Maui community. Guest speakers include: Senator Rosalyn Baker, Representative Angus McKelvey, Mayor Mike Victorino, Council Member Tamara Paltin, Kaloa Robinson, Pamela Eaton, Brian Hoyle, Colin Yamamoto, and Tom Yamachika. There’ll also be complimentary food service at 5pm. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-7990; Westmaui.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/WMTA
