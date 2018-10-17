Check out the West Side Pumpkin Patch at Lahainaluna High School on Sunday, October 21st and Monday, October 22nd. On the school’s agriculture field, the Lahainaluna Future Farmers of America program will be holding a two-day Pumpkin Patch for West Maui families. There’ll be tons of Halloween festivities including pumpkin carving and more keiki fun. There’ll also be light snacks and refreshments. Please bring cash for pumpkin purchases, and funds raised will go to Lahainaluna FFA members’ travel costs to state FFA conferences, leadership camps, field trips, and to provide scholarships for graduating seniors. 8am-1pm. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-4000; Lahainalunahs.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/altonwoods