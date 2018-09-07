There’s a West Maui Disaster Preparedness Discussion at UHMC on Thursday, September 13th. The West Maui Taxpayers Association has been working on a Master Preparedness Plan for the West Maui Community, and in light the recent disasters that Hurricane Lane brought to West Maui, this discussion is more serious than ever. If you’re unable to attend, the final draft of the preparedness plan can be viewed online. This will also be discussed during the meeting. Free. 5:30pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jasperado