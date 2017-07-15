We Love Maui Summer Bash at Queen Kaahumanu Center

The We Love Maui Summer Bash is happening at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center this Saturday, July 22. QKC won the ICSC Gold Maxi Award and they want to celebrate with the community. There’ll be face-painting and balloon animals with Cirque Jolie, a Sumo Dash with Da Bounce Party Rentals, a live DJ, lots of fun prize giveaways and a chance to win tickets for two on Alaska Airlines. Attendees can also enjoy free treats from the Maui Cookie Lady, Donut Dynamite, Jamba Juice and more. Free. 10am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Cirque Jolie