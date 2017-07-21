Wayne Moniz will sign copies of his new Maui memoir at Akaku Maui Community Center this Thursday, July 27. Moniz is an award-winning playwright and author born and raised on Maui. He’ll reflect on stories from his childhood and share memories of the island’s past as well as his travels, all from in his new book Barefoot Boy in the Mango Tree: A Memoir of Maui and Me. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Wayne Moniz