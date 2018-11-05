Waiohuli Yard Sale at Waiohui Center

The Waiohuli Yard Sale will go down at Waiohui Center on Saturday, November 10th. The Waiohuli Hawaiian Homesteaders Association (WHHA) warmly invites the public to attend this yard sale event. There’ll be ‘ono foods, an awesome community rummage sale, and sweet aloha vibes. Proceeds and any additional contributions benefit the residents of the Waiohuli Hawaiian Homestead and WHHA scholarship incentive. 8:00am. Waiohuli Center, (881 Lauie Dr., Mile Marker 15, Kula); Waiohulihawaiianhomesteaders.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/Shihmei Barger
