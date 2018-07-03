There’ll be a Used Booksale at Makawao Public Library on Saturday, July 7th. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library, cruise up to Makawao Town to enjoy the parade and rodeo with your family, then pop into the used book sale. All books start at $1 a piece and include a variety of pre-loved books from fiction to non-fiction, kids and adult. Every youngster (0-18) gets to choose and take home a book for free. All proceeds benefit Maui’s public libraries. 9:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Song River-CowGirlZen