There’s a Two-Day Sip & Shop Event at Montage Kapalua Resort on Thursday, July 5th and Friday, July 6th. All 21+ are invited to sip a refreshing Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne cocktail while shopping for local, made-on-Maui items. The pop-up shop will include many vendors including Aloha Nectar, Jewels of Maui, Moana Glass, Nara and Kai Chow, Laluna, Elle Mer, Maui Jim, Zenziva and more. 10:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay
photo courtesy of Flickr/Robert Wallace
