Trucker Dukes Memorial Run raises money for Wailuku girl

Part of the proceeds from the Trucker Dukes Memorial 5K run and walk, held Mar. 17, were awarded to Kahalau Au Hoon, a 4-year-old Wailuku girl battling neuroblastoma. The 5K event was held in honor of Trucker Dukes, the 3-year-old Maui boy who courageously battled stage 4 neuroblastoma before passing away in 2017. The 5k community event attracted more than 500 participants, including “virtual runners” from around the world.

UVSC President Jamil Newirth, along with Trucker’s father Joshua Dukes and brothers Jedi and Mack Dukes, visited the Au Hoon family in Wailuku to deliver the check and spend time with Kahalau who was home briefly between her cancer treatments on Oahu. The Au Hoon family said they are grateful and that they will use the money to help pay medical bills as Kahalau enters her second year of treatment for neuroblastoma.

The Trucker Dukes Memorial 5K was organized by volunteers of UVSC, a Hawai‘i-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit helping cancer fighters live on. UVSC was founded in 2015 by Maui natives Newirth, a cancer survivor once diagnosed with terminal glioblastoma, and Chris Thibaut, whose father founded TS Restaurants and passed away from cancer in 1998. UVSC’s mission is to provide hope by raising funds for individuals fighting cancer, as well as supporting cutting-edge research for a cure. UVSC stands for U vs Cancer, but also Us vs Cancer. The dual meaning highlights how important it is for a community to rally around those fighting the disease. UVSC raises money for individuals diagnosed with cancer by bringing together a community of resources to support them, while also helping fund innovative research for a cure.

The 5K run and 1-mile walk was non-competitive and was organized as a celebration of Trucker’s life. The 5k, held at Old Maui High School, brought the community together for a day of family fun in support of those fighting cancer.

Photo: Au Hoon family.