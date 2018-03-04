Trucker Dukes Memorial Golf Tournament at Kahili Golf Course

Trucker Dukes Memorial Golf Tournament will happen at Kahili Golf Course on Saturday, Mar. 10. Trucker passed away a year ago after a hard fight against Neuroblastoma. Proceeds from this first inaugural memorial event will go to the UVSC, a cancer nonprofit in Haiku that supports research and raises money for individuals fighting cancer. For more info, contact Judy Stratford at [email protected] or Diane Fru at [email protected] 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com
Photo courtesy Trucker Dukes family
