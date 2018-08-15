Trucker Dukes-inspired art coming to Maui Police and Fire Departments’ ‘GO PINK!’ t-shirts

The Maui Police and Fire Departments are teaming up with Pacific Cancer Foundation for their annual GO PINK! campaign. PCF recently celebrated the launch of the campaign with its 2018 T-Shirt Design Contest.

Members from both MFD and MPD submitted their own, unique artwork for this year’s design contest. MFD and MPD narrowed the entries down from each department and then asked the public to vote on their favorites over a two week time frame.More than 900 votes were cast and the designs of the Fire Department’s Tyler Orikasa and Police Department’s Kat Pasch were the winners.

When asked what inspired their designs, Firefighter Orikasa said he wanted his art to resemble the MFD patch that is on their uniforms. “The words LOVE, BELIEVE, and HOPE came to mind when thinking of our own little honorary firefighter, Trucker Dukes,” Orikasa said. “The ‘Love’ of his ‘ohana towards Trucker and others has shown greatly in Trucker’s short life and continue(s) to show today. ‘Hope’ will always be in the hearts of loved ones who continue to fight, day in and day out, after losing their loved ones to this deadly disease. We truly ‘Believe’ that one day, there will be a cure for cancer, so there will be no pain, no tears and no more suffering.”

Police Records Technician Pasch said she created her design with the help of her daughter Zoey Hada. “Pacific Cancer Foundation has done so much to help our family cope with, understand, and navigate the path that we’re on,” Pasch said. “The support we’ve received has been a true blessing – you’ve all been so wonderful! My daughter and I are very pleased and proud to have created a design in support of PCF that people like.”

During the month of October, local police officers and firefighters will be wearing their GO PINK! t-shirts and they are asking the public to join them in the fight against cancer. The winning designs – printed on pink t-shirts – will be available for purchase beginning Sep. 4 at Pacificcancerfoundation.org, as well as at all Maui County Police and Fire Stations.

MPD and MFD will also then engage in a friendly competition to see which department can sell the most logo wear to benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation.

Photo courtesy of Pacific Cancer Foundation