This Week Maui: Maui Model Search at Lahaina Cannery Mall

This Week Maui will hold a Maui Model Search at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, Aug. 5. No experience is necessary, and the event is open to models 12 and older. Please wear aloha style dresses, complete a model search application, bring a recent photo and prepare for a brief interview. Audience members will vote for their favorites and win up to $1,000 in prize giveaways. The winning model will receive a place on the cover of This Week Maui and $180 in gift certificates from Maui Clothing Company. Models under 18 must be with a parent or guardian. Free. 2-4pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-843-6000; Lahainacannerymall.com

Photo: Pexels