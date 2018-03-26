The Color Festival Hawaii at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Color Festival Hawaii will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Apr. 1. Imua Family Services invites you to attend this family-friendly fundraiser that celebrates the diversity of life. The event will feature live music with DJ Boomshot, Eric Gilliom, Shea Butter and The Cream and The Yum Yum Beasts. There’ll also be taiko drummers and appearances from Teal Wicks and Matt Doyle. White clothing is encouraged. Admission includes one pack of powdered colors; additional colors available for purchase. $15-25. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Rolland & Jessica