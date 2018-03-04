Taste of School Gardens at Maui Tropical Plantation

The sixth annual Taste of School Gardens will be at Maui Tropical Plantation on Saturday, Mar. 10. Celebrate and support Maui’s school garden projects with an evening full of dishes created by local celebrity chefs using locally grown ingredients. There’ll also be fine wine, local brews, entertainment and live music with the Deborah Vial Band. $99-135 per person; $1,500 VIP Table of 10. 5pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Growsomegood.org
Photo: Candencia Photography
