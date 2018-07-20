SXSW Meet n’ Greet at UHMC

There’s a SXSW Meet n’ Greet at University of Hawai‘i Maui College (UHMC) on Thursday, July 26th. The South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival is seeking talent from Hawai‘i. They’ll be on island seeking musicians, bands, filmmakers, creative content companies, tech professionals and more. The 2019 SXSW Festival will take place in Austin, Texas from March 12th-17th, 2019. Space is limited, so email [email protected] to register ASAP. 5:30-8pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, Kupa‘a Bldg, Room 104, (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); maui.hawaii.edu; sxsw.com
photo courtesy of Phil Tripp
