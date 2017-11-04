Sun Yat Sen Heritage Festival at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina

The annual Sun Yat Sen Heritage Festival will be at Wo Hing Museum on Friday, Nov. 10. Sun Yat Sen is known as “The Father of Modern China,” and the event is a celebration of his achievements and Chinese heritage. There’ll be storytelling from some of Lahaina’s Chinese families, cultural activities, art, student dance performances and traditional music. Free. 5-9pm. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum
Photo courtesy of Karee Carlucci
