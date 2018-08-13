There’s a Succulent Design Workshop at Sacred Garden of Maliko on Saturday, August 18th. Here’s a super fun hands-on opportunity to learn how to create custom succulent arrangements, care for succulents at home, and more. All materials and tools will be provided. To register, email [email protected] $25 per person or $40 if you register with a friend. If you bring your own dish receive $5 off. 10:30am. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-573-7700; Sacredgardenmaui.com

photo courtesy of Madison Walsh