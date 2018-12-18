Story Party Maui: True Dating Stories at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea

‘Story Party Maui: True Dating Stories’ will go down at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, December 21st. Story Party is a traveling event company that’s toured to over 50 countries. They know that the dating struggle is real, and here’s an opportunity to schmooze, laugh, and hear dating stories from professional storytellers. Real and humorous topics include: ghosting, unwanted pictures, splitting the bill, cat-fishing, and heartbreak. Guests are also invited to anonymously submit their own dating stories. The event should be a hoot, and maybe even a good place to meet your next date! 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Brian Talbot