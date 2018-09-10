Stand Up For Children Rally at Queen Kaahumanu Center

There’ll be a Stand Up For Children Rally at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, September 15th. Presented by Maui Family Support Services, this event aims to bring attention and support to the children and families of the Maui community. There’ll be a variety of live entertainment with performances by Maui children, keiki activities, and more information about early childhood. Free. 10:00am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Stand Up For Children