St. John’s Annual Rummage and Bake Sale at St. John’s Episcopal Church

St. John’s Annual Rummage and Bake Sale will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21. The sale is a benefit for the 118-year-old church’s maintenance and community programs. Head up to Keokea to find treasures and tasty treats. There will also be a plant sale and attendees are asked to bring their own bags. Donations are welcomed, but please don’t bring old computers. Free. 9am-3pm (both days). St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

Photo: Flickr/Joy