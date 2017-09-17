St. John’s Annual Kula Festival at St. John’s Episcopal Church

St. John’s Annual Kula Festival will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Sept. 23. The public is invited to enjoy live music, ono food, baked goods, a farmers market, silent auction, quilt show, keiki games and more. Live entertainment will be provided by Kanekoa, the halau of Kumu Maka`ala Palmore, Joel Katz, Jamie Lawrence, Brian and Meryl and Soul Kitchen. Proceeds will benefit the Ka Hale A Ke Ola and Family Life Center. Admission is $1 or one can of food for the Maui Food Bank, and free for children 10 and under. 9am. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ St. Johns Kula Festival 2017