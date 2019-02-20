Spring is here and that means spring break. Don’t sweat! We went on the hunt for some programs that will interest every keiki. Whether your keiki craves the fresh air of nature, the excitement of adventure, creativity in dance, art, and song, or maybe they just want to play sports, there are plenty of spring programs to cater to those busy hands and minds. Through experience of learning, discovery, and development you can spark curiosity. Enjoy!

SPRING BREAK NANNIES – Highly skilled nannies are available to meet your spring break childcare needs, providing great care, fun, and transportation. Schedule your own time. Cost: $20/hour. Maui Nannies Inc., (Island Wide); 808-321-7663; [email protected]; Mauinannies.com

HSTWINDSURFING CAMPS – Windsurf with friends, new and old, with experienced, certified staff. Patient instructors will teach you all the skills of windsurfing in a fun and small group format. Dates: Any 3 days, Monday-Saturday, 8:45-11am. Ages: 6-15. Contact for pricing. Kanaha Beach, (Amala Pl., Kahului); 808-871-5423; Hstwindsurfing.com

HULIAU YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL FILMMAKING CLUB SPRING PROGRAM – Maui Huliau Foundation is offering a condensed version of their popular filmmaking club. Students in teams of three to four will make a short environmental film on a topic of their choice. Films range from documentaries, to claymation, to music videos, and will be shown at the annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival. Dates: March 3,10,18-22, 9am-4pm. Grades: 7-12. Program fee: $75. Hawaiian Canoe Club, (Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-757-2100; [email protected]; Mauihuliaufoundation.org

MOMI PRIMARY SPRING CAMP – This is an outdoors immersion camp with plenty of play, guided nature and art activities, stories, and more. Dates: March 11-15, Monday-Friday, 8am-3pm. Ages: 3-6. Tuition: $140-$300. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

CAMP KALUANUI SPRING BREAK CAMP – This camp offers a diverse visual arts curriculum geared to exercise imaginations, keep the body active, and develop individual self-expression and creativity – while having fun at the same time! Campers paint, design, construct, sculpt, draw, and play their way through exciting artistic activities each day. Each day offers hands-on projects and a variety of art materials to explore! Session 1: March 11–15; Session 2: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Ages: 5-10. Tuition: $100-$282 + supply fee. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

KAMA‘AINA KIDS SPRING INTERSESSION CAMP – Children will have the opportunity to build friendships, learn new skills, and create experiences that will last a lifetime! Program includes: experiential excursions, arts & crafts, cooperative games, simple science, singing, dancing, and more! Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 7am-5:30pm. Grades K-6. Tuition: $29-145. Wailuku Elementary, (355 S High St.); 808-269-8266; [email protected]; Kamaainakids.com

CAMP NALU – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer, or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Contact for pricing. Maui Family YMCA, (250 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

HAWAIIAN OUTDOOR EDUCATION SPRING BREAK CAMP – Hawaiian Outdoor Education is a day camp. Each day, youth will paddle canoe, learn Hawaiian chant and values, hear Hawaiian storytelling, learn basic life skills, and partake in science and technology curriculum. Over the course of the week, keiki will learn hula dancing, lei making, poi pounding, fishing, rock wall restoration, and how to work cooperatively together. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 7:30am-4:30pm. Ages: 9-16. Tuition: $74/day. Bully Land, (145 N Kihei Rd.); 808-214-0355; [email protected]; Makoaquest.com

CAMP MOANA – Whether it’s through singing or acting out skits, playing soccer, or swimming, counselors at the day camp programs have led kids in developing good values and having fun for more than 45 years. Kids have fun while they learn how to make new friends, build new skills, and grow self-confidence. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5:30pm. Ages: 4-13. Contact for pricing. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

PWF SPRING BREAK OCEAN CAMP – Ocean Camp provides a fun way for children to learn about the oceans and Maui’s natural environment. Each week has an ocean-related theme. Each day includes fun games and activities, hands-on science lessons, field trips, and arts and crafts. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm. Grades: 1-5. Tuition: $64-$325. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ste 211); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org/cruises/ocean-camp

NATURE ADVENTURE CAMP – Through hands-on educational activities and crafts, explorations in nature, and field trips to processing centers, students will learn how to refuse, reuse, reduce, and recycle their waste. These experiences seek to inspire mindfulness of all that we throw away, and encourage children to do their part as environmental stewards for our island and our planet. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm. Ages: 6-11. Contact for pricing. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500; Hawaiinaturecenter.org

SHINING STARS PERFORMING ARTS CAMP – If you’ve always wanted to perform, this camp is for you! Explore your creativity and make new friends in a fun and nurturing atmosphere. Working together, you and your new friends will create an original story based on your favorite characters from kids’ literature. The week culminates in a fabulous musical performance of the story for families and friends. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm. Ages: 5-11. Tuition: $195. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

SPRING BREAK OUTDOOR KIDS CAMP – Gardens, orchards, and outdoor classroom exploration bringing kids closer to nature. Fun activities include cooking and baking, arts and crafts, water play, outdoor games, fort building, garden time, and music and movement. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Ages: 4-12. Tuition: $75-$365. Camp I Like You, (628 L Kula Rd.); 845-641-8408; 808-214-7218; [email protected]; Campilikeyou.com

SPRING BREAK PONY CAMP – Kids learn about ponies, grooming, saddling, washing, decorating, as well as leading them and learning to ride. Kids ride two to three times a day in an open arena. Limited space so each child has their own pony for the day. There will also be games and art work fun! Dates: Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm. Ages: 3-15. Tuition: $75-$625. Maui Ponies, (300 Mauna Pl., Kula); 808-280-6144; [email protected]; Mauiponies.com

MAKE BELIEVE CAMP – Your child will be whisked away to the land of make believe! Children will spend each day as a different fairytale character or superhero. Enjoy dancing, stories, activities, and crafts. Bring your imagination and your favorite costume. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm. Ages: 3-5. Tuition: $150. MAPA Main Studios, (2027 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

ALOHA VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION SPRING BREAK YOUTH BEACH CAMP – Learn, play, and make new friends while playing in the sand. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 9am-12pm. Ages: 11-15. Tuition: $175. Kanaha Beach Park, (Amala Pl., Kahului); 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

THE KEIKI PLAYHOUSE SPRING CAMP – Games, crafts, movies, and play! Dates: March 18-22, full and half days, 9am-3pm. Ages: 6-15. Contact for pricing. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-268-7267; Thekeikiplayhouse.com

SHREDDERS SKATE CAMP – Learn skateboarding skills and tricks. Dates: March 18-22, Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm. Ages: 5-12. Contact for pricing. Pukalani Skate Park, (Makawao); 415-529-8364; [email protected]; Shredderskatecamp.com

ALOHA VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION SPRING BREAK TEAM TRAINING – Train on the beach, game, and travel. Dates: March 18-20, Monday-Wednesday, 1-3pm. Ages: 15+. Tuition: $100. Kanaha Beach Park, (Amala Pl., Kahului); 808-298-9623; Alohavolleyball.com

Do you have a summer activity for kids? Our Annual Keiki Summer Camp Guide will be coming out at the end of April. Submit your summer camp info to [email protected]