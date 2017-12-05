Sentry Tournament of Champions to benefit Maui’s J. Walter Cameron Center

The J. Walter Cameron Center will receive a much-needed cash donation by providing volunteers for the upcoming Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Center is seeking more than 50 volunteers for the tournament, which runs from Jan. 3-7 in Kapalua; once again the JWCC is participating in the tournament’s charity program, which has supported Maui nonprofits for many years.

The funds will help the JWCC provide extensive support to the 16 resident nonprofit agencies it serves; the donation will be primarily earmarked for ongoing maintenance and facility upkeep.

Through the years, the tournament and host organizations have donated nearly $6 million to Hawaii community charities. The designated beneficiaries for 2018 are Boy Scouts of America–Maui County Council; Friends of Children’s Justice Center; Hale Makua Health Services; the J. Walter Cameron Center; Ka Lima O Maui; and Lahainaluna High School Foundation. Donations are also made to Hawaii State Jr. Golf; Lahaina Jr. Golf; and Maui Jr. Golf.

By volunteering to work a shift with the JWCC at the Sentry Tournament, members of the community can make a direct and positive impact on the lives of others; the opportunity provides an option for those who may not have the financial resources to donate, but still want to give.

Volunteers will be tasked with directing cars in the tournament parking lot. Shifts are approximately five to six hours and volunteers will be required to stand during the duration of their shift. Lunch and water will be provided. There are morning and afternoon shifts each day.

Contact JWCC Marketing and Development Coordinator Katie McMillan at [email protected] or 808-283-4120 by Dec. 20 for more details.

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images