There’s a Self-Defense Workshop at Body in Balance in Lahaina on Sunday, November 25th. Self-defense techniques are an invaluable skill for everyone to know, so all are encouraged to attend this workshop. It will teach practical self-defense with the goal being of empowering all participants. Learn joint manipulation, joint locks, pressure points, and tools that can save your life. $40. 3:00pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com/tao-porchon-lynch

photo courtesy of Facebook/Body in Balance