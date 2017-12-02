Sea-son of Giving: Holiday Shopping and Charity Night at Maui Ocean Center

The Sea-son of Giving: Holiday Shopping and Charity Night will happen at the Maui Ocean Center on Friday, Dec. 8. Enjoy live music, dive presentations with Scuba Claus, door prizes, a free raffle and amazing 30 percent off holiday shopping opportunities at the Maui Ocean Center’s Holiday Gift Shop. Proceeds benefit local Maui nonprofits. $9.95 per person with donation of 2 canned food items (regular price $12) and free for children 3 and younger. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma`alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Maui Ocean Center
