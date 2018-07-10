Rummage Sale at St. Ann’s Church in Wailuku

The annual Rummage Sale will happen at St. Ann’s Church in Wailuku on Saturday, July 14th. Here’s your chance to find all types of treasures including men’s and women’s clothing, keiki clothes, vintage items, furniture, books, toys, household goods, plants, and more. There’s also St. Ann’s famous sweet bread, a farmers market, BBQ steak plates, pancit, veggie and banana lumpia, baked goods and more. 7am-1pm. St. Ann’s Church, (40 Kuhinia St., Wailuku); 808-244-3284; Saint-ann-maui.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/KOMU News
