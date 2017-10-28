Roselani Place will celebrate its 15th Anniversary on Friday, Nov. 13. The celebration will be a garden party and a community open house of their senior assisted living center. Hear a proclamation speech from Mayor Alan Arakawa’s office, tour model apartments, enjoy refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. There’ll also be live music with Uluwehi Guerrero with Halau Hula Kauluokala, Glenn Foster, Bobbie Jo Curley and Howard Miyake. Free. 2pm. Roselani Place, (88 S. Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com
Photo: Flickr/Sue Lowndes
