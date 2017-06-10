Rad Like Dad is the theme of this month’s Makawao Third Friday Town Party, which happens on Friday, June 16. In celebration of Father’s Day, the party will feature the Haiku Hillbillys, line dancing with the Get Up and Dance Troupe, a Maui Spider Jump in the Keiki Zone, face-painting will Melissa Buck and balloon twisting with Crystalline. There’ll also be a pop-up food court, silent auctions, live art installations and the Maui Classic Cruisers Club. Free. 6-9pm. Makawao Town; Mauifridays.com

Photo courtesy Maui Fridays